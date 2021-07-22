« Biden drifts off answering a question during CNN’s town hall with Don Lemon, appears to listen to earpiece to get out of incoherent ramble | The real reason why Biden so often indulges in ice cream »
July 22, 2021

Judge slaps down exclusion of Larry Elder from California recall ballot

By Thomas Lifson

Larry Elder now has the de facto endorsement of the state’s Democrat establishment as the candidate they fear the most, thanks to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, appointed by Gavin Newsom in December. Weber’s “clumsy effort” to exclude Elder was explained yesterday on these pages by Andrea Widburg, and it was so inept that it took Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl little time tp throw it out Wednesday and order Elder onto the ballot. The AP explains:

 Under a new requirement, candidates for California governor must publicly release tax returns for the five most recent years to qualify for the ballot. The rule was passed in an effort by Democrats to force then-President Donald Trump to release his tax returns during the 2020 election. A court struck down the presidential requirement but left it in place for gubernatorial candidates.

But the judge determined the rule didn’t apply to recall elections and, even if it did, Elder substantially complied.

“I don’t find that Mr. Elder was required to file tax returns at all,” the judge said.

Elder tweeted out a joyous double thumbs-up:

California GOP superlawyer Harmeet Dhillon explained in more detail in a series of tweets:

Photo credit: Twitter screeengrab (cropped)