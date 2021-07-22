« Biden drifts off answering a question during CNN’s town hall with Don Lemon, appears to listen to earpiece to get out of incoherent ramble | Covid hysteria strikes down a gifted athlete »
July 22, 2021
80,000,000 votes but Joe Biden can't fill an auditorium
President Joe Biden (D) breezed into Cincinnati for a CNN town hall. Very few people cared.
Well, yeah.
Lingering fears of the Wuhan virus could have frightened potential attendees from showing up.
And, well, yeah.
It was CNN.
And well, yeah.
It was the president of the United States of America, and the man who garnered 80 million votes from an enthusiastic American electorate....
Other than that, it was a large crowd.
For President Biden.
Image: Twitter screen shot