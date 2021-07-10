Keeping a force in Afghanistan is not committing to war

President Biden explained his Afghanistan policy this way:

I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome. The United States cannot afford to remain tethered to policies created in response to the world as it was 20 years ago.

Well, I disagree. We decided to keep a major presence on the Korean border, and no generation has gone back to fight again. When was the last time that a U.S. soldier was killed in combat in Korea? Our presence in South Korea has been the best insurance policy ever. It kept the peace in the region.

The same with the U.S. presence in Europe after World War II. Again, U.S. soldiers keep people from attacking each other and creating chaos.

We went to Afghanistan to attack the people who authored 9/11 and to kill Osama bin Laden. We met those two objectives. Furthermore, I am no fan of the Afghan government, nor do I have fantasies that we can build a democracy there.

Our presence in that country is about the U.S., not Afghanistan. We've kept the terrorists in check and prevented them from putting the band together for future activities.

We should have kept a force behind to remind the terrorists that we've not forgotten 9/11. Unfortunately, we will now see the country overrun by terrorists, who will punish women for going to school and claim the victory that they never won.

