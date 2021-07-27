Huge majority of GOP voters can't stand Liz Cheney -polls

To understand why Rep. Liz Cheney seems so willing to serve as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's pawn, it helps to take a look at her poll numbers.

According to the Federalist:

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney is the most unpopular Republican in the country among GOP voters, according to a new poll out this month reported by Axios. While Donald Trump Jr. and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis led in a survey of prominent Republicans, with a 55 and 54 percent net approval rating respectively, Cheney’s ratings tanked at negative 43 percent. The survey — conducted by the firm Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, the pollster for each of Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns — interviewed 800 Republican voters between July 6-8 with a +/-3.46 percent margin of error.

...and there's more:

Another poll conducted in April by the conservative political action committee Club for Growth found Cheney deep underwater as she faces a series of primary challengers who threaten to oust the three-term incumbent. More than half of likely GOP primary voters said they would vote against Cheney no matter her opponent, while only a slim 14 percent said the representative could count on their continued support.

Numbers like that don't tend to appear overnight, but come as the result of long-simmering disgust with Cheney whose prime mission in Congress in three terms seems to have been to be to Get Trump. She voted with the Democrats in both of their flawed impeachment productions and now is "serving" on the Capitol riot of Jan. 6 commission to Get Trump on a third bid. And she's not bothered as her poll numbers just keep sinking.

Her numbers have been bad for a long time, but now they've reached a fever pitch, both in broadness of numbers of angry voters, but also in the intensity of their sentiment. It takes a lot to get a Republican voter to decide he would vote for anyone running against Cheney no matter who that person might be. There are a lot of crazies out there. Cheney is that bad.

How she thinks she can win re-election in 2022, when Republicans stand to take back a majority is a mystery. Those kinds of numbers aren't, as the lefties say, sustainable.

Three possibilities spring to mind:

Could it be that she isn't running? In her latest impeachment bid against Trump could it be that in light of that, she's on a kamikaze mission and intends to go out in a blaze of glory? It kind of makes sense, given her endless war proclivities and zero-hope future as a pol in her own party. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy just yesterday called her and her sidekick Rep. Adam Kinsinger "Pelosi Republicans" and bruited about talk about taking away their committee assignments. After that, does she plan to reap consultant contracts in the old Washington swamp lobby game, based on Democrat largesse? Would she join CNN as a well-paid commentator? That's the pattern we have seen before.

Or could it be that she's contented with all the money she's raking in from billionaires for the next campaign and feels she has nothing to worry about? She drew a record haul, given the number of moneybags donors, who enjoy having her on the Democrats' team as the media fawn about all the bipartisanship.

According to USA Today, via Yahoo! News:

WASHINGTON – Rep. Liz Cheney, who was ousted from House Republican leadership after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump, raised more for her reelection campaign in the first six months of the year than she has ever spent on a two-year race. The Wyoming Republican raised $1.7 million during April, May and June, according to reports filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission. That was more than the $1.5 million she raised in the first quarter and left her with more than $2.8 million to spend on the race. Her fundraising pace eclipsed the high-water mark of $3 million she spent on the entire 2020 campaign.

Perhaps she thinks she can porkbarrel her Wyoming constituents with Democrat cash-flinging and buy their change of heart by bringing home the bacon and all it takes is big money for advertising? Possible, but not likely -- she's criticized the Democrats on the fiscal incontinence front.

Or could it be that she's planning to join the Democrats, and needs Pelosi's support to make that transition?

It's hard to think of what she might be thinking in this willingness to sustain nuclear-level unpopularity numbers, it may be that there's something she wants from Pelosi. Maybe some electoral rigging? That's what Democrats are doing these days as Cheney loudly denies any election fraud in 2020. That's certainly helpful to the riggers.

The most likely possibility to me is the first item. Perhaps she means to reap consultant contracts in the old Washington swamp lobby game, based on Democrat largesse, and get rich while out of office.

As for her sidekick, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who has joined Cheney on Pelosi's Jan. 6 committee, it's very likely that he wants something from Pelosi -- such as save his seat, which is currently on the chopping block as Illinois redistricts, having lost one congressional seat to voter flight from the blue state. The ruling Democrats there have identified the seat to go as his. Pelosi might have the kind of influence to stop them from doing it. Yet nothing is certain in this seat-chop until the fall, so obviously Kinzinger is hoping against hope, and doing what Pelosi wants, quite possibly with that aim in mind.

Whatever it is, "principle,". as they claim, is not part of it, and voters are seeing right through it. It might have been reasonable to think it was just us, the Trump supporters, who were disgusted by Liz Cheney, but it turns out it's way more people than we thought. Voters don't like a phony, which is at the root of Kamala Harris's enduring unpopularity. It must be doubly so with Liz.

