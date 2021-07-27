'Failed miserably' -- Pentagon's wargame failure signals that the wokester generals are fighting the last wars

The Pentagon's wokester generals, such as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, have touted critical race theory as the military's focus and a great success story.

The guy under him, though, didn't have such good news.

According to DefenseOne (Hat tip: Mickey Kaus):

A brutal loss in a wargaming exercise last October convinced the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. John Hyten to scrap the joint warfighting concept that had guided U.S. military operations for decades. “Without overstating the issue, it failed miserably. An aggressive red team that had been studying the United States for the last 20 years just ran rings around us. They knew exactly what we're going to do before we did it,” Hyten told an audience Monday at the launch of the Emerging Technologies Institute, an effort by the National Defense Industrial Association industry group to speed military modernization. The Pentagon would not provide the name of the wargame, which was classified, but a defense official said one of the scenarios revolved around a battle for Taiwan. One key lesson: gathering ships, aircraft, and other forces to concentrate and reinforce each other’s combat power also made them sitting ducks. “We always aggregate to fight, and aggregate to survive. But in today’s world, with hypersonic missiles, with significant long-range fires coming at us from all domains, if you're aggregated and everybody knows where you are, you're vulnerable,” Hyten said. Even more critically, the blue team lost access to its networks almost immediately.

This is ugly stuff. The military's top strategic and tactical manuevers -- such as the massing of force (remember "shock and awe"?) and information dominance from big tech, both fell into enemy hands like a captured weapon. Long range missiles made amassed force a liability, as such targets are easy to spot in a big group, while cyberhacks (notice how those are stepping up?) took care of the rest, leaving the ships virtually useless with no information to go on.

Both things have served the U.S. well in the last wars, from the Persian Gulf War of 1991, to the Iraq and Afghanistan endless wars that followed. Apparently, the long endless wars that never ended until apparently now on Joe Biden's watch served as a study point for our enemies to observe our strategies and tactics. Leaving the show on for a long time permitted authentic enemies with big firepower, such as Russia and China, all the study time they needed to get a sense of how our military operates.

The fact that the Pentagon didn't seem to know that, or if it did, didn't know what to do about it, highlights just why a long, endless war against a hardly-worth-the-bother enemy, such as the stone-age Taliban, shouldn't be done -- making President Trump right again.

Now the U.S. is being caught flat-footed in the real prospect of another war, something that can only embolden our enemies as they see how easy this is to do. They've prepared, while the Pentagon went wokester.

If we had a real president in office, these people would be fired as a hazard to the national security. They are hidebound, bureaucrat-bound, law-bound, and fighting the last wars. They all should be fired before something awful happens. If it really did happen, it sure would shake up the likeliest enemies of the U.S., who'd no longer have the easy blueprint they seem to have now.

Image: Picryl / U.S. National Archives // public domain / CC0