Dear wokes: What flag are they waving in Cuba?

Maybe Cuban kids in the future will remember this weekend's marches as the beginning of a new chapter in the island's history. We certainly hope so. It looks from here that the government has few options. They can fight back or do nothing. Either way, the marches will go on.

We've had a lot of debate up here about the U.S. flag. So it was fascinating to read about a certain flag carried by protesters in Cuba.

This is the story:

Protesters in America: Burn the US Flag, a symbol of freedom, liberty, & justice—ideals that EVERY American possesses but so often ignore. vs. Protestors in Cuba: Fly the American Flag & are willing to die for the freedom, liberty, & justice that’s synonymous with the USA.

I don't know if the wokes, or their indoctrinators at U.S. colleges, understand what this means, but it happened. It reminded me of Lady Liberty marching in Hong Kong not long ago.

It's amazing. On one hand, immature U.S. citizens, spoiled by prosperity and freedom they don't appreciate, won't respect the U.S. flag.

On the other hand, people brought up in a communist state with no freedom sure know what flag represents their aspirations of freedom.

As someone said, a teachable moment if the wokes are smart enough to see it.

What happens next in Cuba? It's easy to sit up here and call for more marches. I live in a free country, and the people on the island don't. However, freedom is difficult to put back in the bottle.

At times like these, or just about any time that I think about Cuba, my late parents come into view. They suffered under this terrible regime and know what all of this social justice stuff is really all about. They saw their beautiful country torn apart by a communist dictator.

My guess is that Mom and Dad are smiling from heaven knowing that the end for that inhumane regime is near.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: Twitter screen shot.