Cuba and American Marxists

Last week Nikole Hannah-Jones, a leader of the Marxist Democrat Left and the architect of the poisonous lies of the NY Times "1619 Project" said “The most equal multiracial country in our hemisphere is Cuba. This is largely due to socialism- something most do not want to hear.”

This highly paid American woman who has been blessed with the luck to be born in America and reached the highest level of prestige in journalism with all the gifts it has provided her, goes on to trash her country and laud the Communist police-state dictatorship of Cuba. She cheers on the iron-fisted thugs and barbarians of Cuba who have enslaved and impoverished 11 million three hundred thousand people for over 60 years, murdered tens of thousands of innocents and jailed hundreds of thousands for their political beliefs.

This ingrate of a woman (sorry, is it now birthing person?) who spews the lies that America was born in slavery and continues to enslave blacks with structural racism, goes on to laud true slavery 90 miles from our shores. Here is a woman void of an ounce of wisdom, completely ignorant of history, yet earning hundreds of thousands of dollars each year spewing her Marxist poison. She again misses the profound irony that the very cushy lifestyle she would never give up is provided by the capitalism and freedom she trashes. The socialism she lauds is the enslaving economic system that hands the average Cuban $25 a month. Right on baby… burn it all down.. you foolish woman infected by the intellectual parasite of Marxism.

As Mark Levin says in his book American Marxism, this destructive ideology is here. It is hard, pervasive, relentless, vicious and destroying America from within. It has infected every vital institution of America from the Democrat Party to the universities, schools, Hollywood, nonorthodox Jewish and Christian synagogues and churches, corporate America, sports, and journalism.

Ms. Hannah-Jones could not have said it better than Marx himself -- we will burn down this putrid, oppressive, white , male cisgendered, family oriented, Christian American Western civilization with its foolish Bible; we will march through every institution. We will build our Marxist utopia by command of the new enlightened American Fidels of the Democrat Party, NY Times, Google, Twitter, Facebook, Yale’s gender study department, our new emasculated woke generals, and the hatemongers of the Southern Poverty Law Center. The pandemic we suffer from is not COVID. It is Marxist Democrat Leftism.

Image: Elvert Barnes