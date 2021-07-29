Congressmen weeping on television embarrass themselves and us

Here's how it worked in third grade. If an incident on the playground carried over into the classroom, the problem was discussed and diffused so life could go on until three o'clock dismissal. Children were not encouraged to wallow in self-pity or fixate on the issue until they reached hysteria. The next day, those in conflict were less emotional and even managed to talk with each other. None of the other children who witnessed the incident felt a need to remind anyone of what had happened. In other words, no need to stoke the fire.

Curiously, I have watched a child upset about a class situation bring that tale home, creating an aggrieved situation at home. The parent then assumed the role of the aggrieved student and set off to see the teacher.

Yes, there were tears in the classroom, but they were eight-year-old tears.

During the January 6 committee investigation, I was embarrassed to watch Adam Kinzinger cry and grimace. A third-grader dressed up as an adult.

The ethically challenged Schiff sniffed and searched for words that would make headlines. He failed.

May I suggest to the traumatized Capitol Police officers that they watch the many film clips, or the gut-wrenching photographs, of NYC police officers during and after that terrorist attack twenty years ago? Those are the heroic men. They experienced real trauma.

No matter how many medals appear on the chests of the Capitol policemen, they mean nothing if those officers continue to hide the killer of Ashli Babbitt. That's cowardice — not heroism.

Stop dabbing at your eyes, and man up.

Molly Maffei Baldwin is a retired New Jersey elementary teacher. She now lives comfortably in small-town Texas. She may be contacted by email at mollymaffeibaldwin@yahoo.com.

Image via Pixabay.