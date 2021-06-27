Time to finally have that national conversation on race?

Not all that long ago, then–attorney general Eric Holder said white people were too cowardly to have a national discussion about race. Many white dudes spoke up to indicate our willingness to participate in such a discussion, but Eric must have been joking, because he never made any serious effort to get it going.

Since then, we've seen any number of indications that black people want such a discussion. The thing is that we know in advance how it will go: they will say we're white racist moh-fohs, that it's hopeless because white racism is stitched into the very fabric of space-time, no justice no peace, white priv, etc.

Now black basketball sports talker Jalen Rose says roundballer Kevin Love is a token white selection to the Olympic squad. Nobody's going to disagree with Jalen out loud for fear of being called racist (even if he's right, which he is), but what about when a less qualified black person gets a job ahead of a better qualified white person, or when better qualified Asians are turned away from Harvard/Stanford/Yale in favor of unqualified or less qualified blacks?

It's called affirmative action, and if it's wrong applied to basketball, then it's wrong everywhere else. Can we now start talking about token blacks?

Perhaps something useful could come of this. We could use this topic to start that long overdue national discussion about race. But a few stipulations would have to apply: no epithets, no invented facts, no riots, no attempts to shame whites, no stomping out with hurt feelings. We can revile the abomination of Jim Crow so long as we also revile his relative, the abominable Jon Crow, AKA political correctness.

Deal, Jalen?

Image via Pxhere.