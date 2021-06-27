Texas Democrats say, Pay me for not finishing my job!

Texas politics has been fun to watch lately.

Do you remember when the Democrats walked out of the legislative session and Governor Abbott threatened to cut their pay? Guess what! He cut their pay, as we see in this news story:

Gov. Greg Abbott followed through Friday on a threat to veto a section of the state budget that funds the Texas Legislature, its staffers and legislative agencies. The governor's move targeting lawmaker pay comes after House Democrats walked out in the final days of the regular legislative session, breaking quorum, to block passage of Senate Bill 7, Abbott's priority elections bill that would have overhauled voting rights in the state. The move also killed bail legislation that Abbott had earmarked as a priority. In a statement, Abbott said that "funding should not be provided for those who quit their job early, leaving their state with unfinished business and exposing taxpayers to higher costs for an additional legislative session."

It makes sense to me. You signed up for a job and did not finish it. My guess is that a poll of Texas would confirm that attitude. For example, would you pay a roofer who walks out without finishing your roof? Or a maid that gets angry and leaves your house without finishing it?

In the end, they will get their money after the special session is finished. In the meantime, it's hard to feel sorry for people who walk out on their responsibilities.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.