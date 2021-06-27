Mandatory vaccination for college students is a travesty

Many, if not most, colleges and universities are requiring students to be vaccinated before resuming classes in the fall. The two largest university systems in the country, California State University and the University of California, both have mandatory vaccination policies.

But we have data that show this policy inflicts more harm than good on the young age cohort that attends college. Sundance at The Last Refuge explains:

According to the CDC data for every 100,000 young people vaccinated 700 will require medical care and 200 will be hospitalized. Put another way, 200 young people will suffer side-effects that require hospitalization for every 100,000 vaccinations administered. However, also according to the CDC data, the CDC estimates that only about 50 out of 100,000 adolescents have EVER been hospitalized for Covid-related illness.

Four times the rate of hospitalization for vaccine side effects than for the virus itself. This is a classic case of the cure being worse than the disease, though we are finding other examples of this, including the horrendous cost of unnecessary lockdowns and school closures.

The FDA is starting to recognize and warn against at least one of the negative side effects of some vaccines:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday added a warning to the literature that accompanies Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna COVID vaccine shots to indicate the rare risk of heart inflammation after its use. For each vaccine, the fact sheets for healthcare providers have been revised to include a warning that reports of adverse events suggest increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly after the second dose and with onset of symptoms within a few days after vaccination, the FDA said. (snip) The cases appear to be notably higher in males and in the week after the second vaccine dose. The CDC identified 309 hospitalizations from heart inflammation in persons under the age of 30, of which 295 have been discharged.

A group of students in the California State University System who have recovered from COVID and have antibodies are suing to escape the vaccination mandate that they face if they want to return to class:

Three California State University, Chico, students who have recovered from COVID-19 are suing the school, saying the California State University system's requirement that they receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to class in the fall places them at risk of dying. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on behalf of Austin Higley of Grass Valley and Kyle Clark and Ryan Clark, both of Rocklin, says all three students contracted COVID-19 in January 2020 and subsequently recovered from the virus. On April 22, the students received emails from the university informing them that once federal authorities officially license vaccines now being administered on an emergency-use basis "students, faculty and staff must be vaccinated or they will be precluded from the campus for the fall semester," the lawsuit states. The suit claims that individuals who have recovered from COVID "are at substantial risk of serious illness, including death," if given the vaccines, which the lawsuit contends are not safe and names federal officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, as defendants.

I’ll keep an eye on this lawsuit. Given the vagaries of assignment of judges, it could be tossed out before any evidence is allowed to be presented. But I would welcome a careful examination of the risks of vaccines especially in young people, and consideration of the constitutionality of imposing an experimental drug on people as a condition of enjoying the benefits of a state-sponsored program such as a university. What ever happened to “My body, my self”?

Photo credit: US Secretary of Defense (cropped) CC BY 2.0 license