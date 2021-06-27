Grandma charged with ‘parading’ at the Capitol told to denounce her whiteness

A 49-year-old grandmother named Anna Morgan-Lloyd was directed by her attorney to denounce her whiteness prior to appearing before a federal judge to account for her crime of January 6th, 2021, in which she stands accused of “parading”—yes, parading-- through an open Capitol door. She’s lucky she didn’t get the death penalty, considering the vicious clowns in charge of Washington, D.C.—and therefore the rest of the formerly United States—today.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd (Photo credit: Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Uncle Sam, who has looked the other way for 13 months as Antifa, BLM and assorted anarchists and lowlife thugs engaged in violent riots, burning, looting, and laying waste to America’s big cities is now throwing his full weight behind prosecuting the 500 or so unarmed people who strolled through open Capitol doors on that fateful day. The vast majority of the aforementioned 500 did nothing wrong during their short stint inside The Capitol. However authorities and the media are bending over backwards to disparage them, sap their finances-- and ruin their lives.

Not only was Morgan-Lloyd charged with trespassing, as the others have been or will be, she was advised by her court-appointed public defender to denounce her “white privilege.” The defense attorney also gave her a reading list to help her reprogram her political views in exchange for potentially avoiding prison time for her heinous acts. With public defenders like that, who needs prosecutors?

Grandma Morgan-Lloyd is the first of the trespassers to be sentenced. We can only guess what will befall the others. Will they be forced to read The Communist Manifesto? After all, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff bragged about doing so. Or perhaps they’ll have to watch 10 consecutive episodes of The View and write “Don Lemon is the best” 1,000 times in a spiral notebook?

Threats from the government to the American people are getting out of hand. President Biden recently noted, while mocking the Second Amendment, that “if you wanted, or if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.” Yet, as brilliantly parodied by the Babylon Bee, the same government claims the 500 completely unarmed citizens who “paraded” through The Capitol constituted an “insurrection” that nearly toppled the government.

As someone once said, there can be only two types of societies: ones in which the people are afraid of the government (Soviet Union, China, North Korea, etc.) and ones in which the government is afraid of the people. Sadly, as I wrote in a previous American Thinker post, “the biggest and most existential threat to our way of life emanates from our own government — our supposedly duly elected leaders,” who are willing to release convicted terrorists while simultaneously branding patriotic citizens as the biggest threat to the republic.

We cannot logically denounce what we have no control over. If we must denounce our skin color, should we also denounce our sex, our species, our physiology? That is the opposite of science…not to mention reason and morality.

There is an insurrection occurring. Democrats and their elite leftist enablers have essentially overthrown the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the rule of law, and the concept of representative republican government. They would dispense with or repeal Natural Law, too, if they could. But they can’t, as it is granted each of us by our Creator. Which is why they disdain the concept of a higher power.

Before you and I get charged with “parading” and sentenced to prison, or worse, we need to help re-establish a government of, by and for the people. The only way to do this is to never back down, never stay silent out of fear, never cower…never surrender.

We used to have the confidence of learned adults. The Founders didn’t care what those who would abuse them thought. They would not have denounced themselves no matter the cost. American troops were not demoralized by the Tokyo Roses and Axis Sallies mocking and debasing them during World War II. No one in their right mind would denounce themselves for their skin color, whatever that color may be.

The next time a would-be tyrant attempts to oppress and/or indoctrinate you or your kids, look them in the eye and recite a line from Dirty Harry, “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do you punk?”