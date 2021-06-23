Critical Race Theory, teachers, school boards, and parents

This post wanders from the Midwest to a D.C. suburb, but the locations really have no geographic relevance because we’re witnessing the same thing playing out in public schools across America. It’s also got a lot of tweets, because they tell the story in real-time, with important videos. Stick with it, though because the bottom line is important: Parents are beginning to realize that the institutions that they fund and to which they’ve entrusted their children are indoctrinating their children with racist, Marxist theories. Moreover, when challenged, they will react like cornered rats and call upon the police state to protect themselves.

To begin with, you must see the Critical Race Training forced on Iowa School System teachers. The training is aggressively non-partisan in tone, as well as being racist and Marxist. (Hat tip: Twitchy.) After you’ve looked at these tweets (skimming them is fine), keep reading this post, because I’ll have more evidence of the battle between public schools and the public:

LEAKED DOCUMENTS from Iowa School System show Teachers are FORCED to classify 'Make America Great Again" as a type of "racism" & "white supremacy."



This is done through MANDATORY Critical Race Theory training FORCED on teachers at taxpayer expense.



Teachers of Iowa are being INSTRUCTED to classify the vast majority of Iowan children as Racist & White Supremacist.



Iowa is Trump country. Trump carried 94 out of 99 Iowa counties in 2020. The Republican Governor endorsed Trump. The Iowa Senate/House is solid Republican.

This is a ROCK SOLID, REAL WORLD application of Critical Race Theory being used as a *political* weapon to target Republicans.



This is NOT education.



It is naked political vengeance using the state education system and our children’s educators.



This training is CRT in practice

This training was MANDATED to ALL educators and employees of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, one of the largest school districts in Iowa.



The training is stamped with the approval of the school district, which operates under the Iowa Department of Education.

At the time of this racist training House file 802 was working its way through the Iowa legislature. This bill explicitly banned this style of derogatory, offensive training in "mandatory diversity training for state and local government employees."



This Bill is now Iowa LAW.

The slide that lists “Make America Great Again” as white supremacist is also lists as racist:



- Columbus Day

- American Immigration Law

- "Mass Incarceration”

- "Denying white privilege"

- Believing America is "post racial"

- Believing people are part of a "human family"

Here is more from the Presentation.



This slide shows the “Levels” of Racism - Systemic, Institutional, Interpersonal, and Internalized.



Translation: Everything is racist and you are racist for being white.

This slide shows "Terms for Deeper Understanding" and links to two websites that define these terms citing the biggest proponents of CRT, Robin DiAngelo, Ibram X. Kendi and the creators of Critical Race Theory Jean Stefancic and Richard Delgado.

The presentation itself defines ‘Critical Race Theory’ as a tool for the destruction of America:



"Unlike traditional civil rights which embraces step by step progress, Critical race theory questions the very foundations of the liberal order & principles of constitutional law"

Hundreds of educators and staff have been FORCED to take this training. We have the sign in sheet. Attendees of the meeting were prompted to give their input on drafting an "Anti-Racism" Statement and break into groups to discuss their own whiteness and racism.

The Facilitator notes on this slide show that attendees were asked to question their own beliefs and basically forced to ask themselves if they might be racist for agreeing with the term "Make America Great Again".

More slides showing the purpose of the meeting, "Norms", their definition of "Equity" and "Silence Breakers"

The conclusion of the presentation prompts the instructors to “plan next steps for our shared learning and organizational growth in the fall.”



They are planning on teaching this to your children next semester. This is illegal under Iowa Law. Will the law be enforced?

At the end of the training the Iowa teachers are given a reading list that includes:



- White Fragility: by Robin DiAngelo

- Racial Equity Tools Glossary

- Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X. Kendi

- Eurocentric Curriculum

This training is hard proof that Critical Race Theory is being used as a POLITICAL weapon specifically targeting Republicans. This is NOT education. It is political vengeance using the federal education system. They are starting with our children - even in DARK RED STATES. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2021

I have reached out to the offices of Iowa Gov. @KimReynoldsIA, Iowa House Speaker @PatGrassley, and Iowa's Department of Education Director @aelebo for comment on CRT being used by the Iowa education system to target and discriminate against Republicans.



BREAKING: Statement from Gov. @KimReynoldsIA: "This is indoctrination not education. And it's exactly why I took action to ban teaching divisive concepts and critical race theory in Iowa schools. Kids need to be taught how to think and not what to think."

Is something like this happening in your school district?



Send us your stories.@TPUSA has set up a secure email: ExposeCRT@tpusa.com

While many attendees doubtlessly sit in those CRT training sessions stoically listening as a way to keep their jobs, many teachers take this seriously. They believe it is their Gaia-given right to use their classroom to indoctrinate the students in their care.

The teacher in the video below, who is from Iowa (so ignore the language about Texas), is an example of people who take the training to heart helped, no doubt, by the endless indoctrination they experienced at college. They then use their authority in the classroom (and their control over students’ grades) to brainwash America’s children with material that violates laws against partisan education, racism, and, in Iowa, CRT indoctrination:

Texas teacher laments a new law which she says prevents her from teaching Critical Race Theory next fall.



She says teachers are already activists & claims this law demands teachers lie to students. Her call to action:



Hinting that teachers should disobey the law en masse.

Parents are beginning to understand what is going on. White parents realize that their children are on the receiving end of the same heinous racism the Nazis used against the Jews in German classrooms in the 1930s. Everything taught in that class is intended to stir up visceral, violent hatred against Whites and Republicans. Black parents of goodwill understand that what’s happening is every bit as dehumanizing as the old Jim Crow system. Moreover, as Lincoln said, “a house divided against itself cannot stand” – and they would prefer not to live in an imploding nation.

One of the Ground Zeroes for parents pushing back has been Loudoun County in Virginia, which was an early adopter of Critical Race Training. The first overt evidence of its departure from American values and sanity was its decision to ban Dr. Seuss. Not long after, we learned that current and former teachers within the school district had plotted to attack parents who were opposing them (in case you were wondering where the Iowa teacher got the idea to stage her little Marxist rebellion).

Parents have been pushing back. They’ve been doing so because they believe that, by electing school officials and paying for school salaries, they are the ones in the driver’s seat. At the Loudoun County school board meeting on Tuesday, though, the school board swiftly asserted its dominance by shutting down a public meeting and having attendees arrested. You can see the narrative unfold in these tweets.

Before the meeting, 200 gathered to protest CRT:

Here's the scene in Ashburn, VA this afternoon as parents protest against critical race theory before the Loudoun County school board meets. Scott Mineo, founder of Parents Against CRT, talking to a crowd of about 200:

Break in the critical race theory protest speaker lineup for the National Anthem:

Meanwhile, across the street, another 100 gathered to oppose ending CRT and demand a transgender policy:

More than 100 gathered on the other side of the parking lot in Loudoun County opposing the anti-CRT protesters and supporting a transgender policy that is being discussed at the school board meeting soon

The room was packed, for people wanted to have their say. Note that the school board wants to go down the unicorn slide of transgenderism, while parents care about classes telling their children that they are evil, defective racists:

Inside the Loudoun County, VA school board meeting. More than 200 people signed up to make public comment. Agenda includes discussion of transgender affirming policy for students. Critical race theory not an official action item but is the priority for many here

Update: former VA state senator Dick Black spoke out against critical race theory in the board meeting and crowd couldn't stay silent. The Loudoun Co school board said if there were eruptions like this they'd end public comment

There was no way that the petty despots on the school board were going to listen to challenges to their policy, so they shut down the meeting:

WOW: Moments ago, the Loudoun County school board abruptly cut off the public comment portion of the board meeting, which was set to go another couple of hours at least, after taking withering criticism from parents and citizens:

Parents were outraged. Instead of looting the place and throwing rocks at the school board, which was the appropriate form of protest all through 2020, they loudly made their displeasure known – and then sang the national anthem:

Loudoun County school board ended public comment. Anti-critical race theory protesters react:

Parents protesting against critical race theory broke into the national anthem when the Loudoun Co., Virginia school board ended public comment because the crowd got too out of hand

Thinking about it, things might have ended differently if the parents had reacted with greater destructive violence. However, because they were essentially peaceful in their defense of their country and values, the school board sicced the cops on them:

The Loudoun County sheriff's office declared the school board meeting an unlawful assembly. Everyone told to get out or will be trespassing. Two arrests made #CriticalRaceTheory

Two arrests made at the Loudoun County, Virginia school board meeting after it was declared an unlawful assembly and some parents here to protest against critical race theory and a transgender policy refused to leave right away #CriticalRaceTheory

Those sheriffs seem like the same type of “law enforcement” officers who groveled before BLM last year. They obviously don’t like it when criminals or BLM and Antifa (but I repeat myself) attack them. However, if push comes to shove, an inordinate percentage of law enforcement personnel are Democrats who will side against the people.

Why? Because they’re unionized. Government unions in America are inherently corrupt because the unions have become a money-laundering factory for Democrats. And union members know that the Democrats will keep them fat and happy with generous, taxpayer-funded salaries and pensions in return for a cut.

It’s time for those Americans who believe in the Constitution, the rule of law, the traditional role of American government (small), non-partisan education, and a colorblind society to throw their hats in the ring for school board. We know from the election in Southlake, Texas, that when they do so, they win, not by a little but by a landslide.