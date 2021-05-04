Texas parents fight back against Critical Race Theory in the classroom

In Southlake, Texas, outside Dallas, parents distressed by the leftists pushing a version of Critical Race Theory into their children's classrooms organized and put up a slate of voters for the school board, the City Council, and the mayor — and they swept the board by a huge margin with an unusually high voter turnout. What's less wonderful is how NBC, which many in the nation still believe purveys news, not propaganda, wrote the story as a case of White Americans pushing to get racism back into their town and their school.

Southlake, Texas is a white-collar Dallas suburb, with a population of around 32,000. In 2010 (the last Census), the population was roughly 80% White, 8% Asian, 6% Hispanic, and 3% Black. The mean household income for Southlake is $216,393, making it one of America's most affluent communities. Only 1.3% of families in Southlake live below the poverty line. In other words, regardless of race, over 98% of the households in Southlake are doing fine.

Carroll Independent School District serves Southlake's children. It's had problems in the past few years with white students making TikTok videos of themselves saying racist things. LGBT students also claim to have been harassed. The big question is whether Critical Race Theory, intersectionality, and a full-court press promoting the LGBT community is the way to combat it.

In the immediate wake of the event, with the Southlake community embarrassed and concerned, the school board and city government began tiling left. However, when the school board decided to incorporate Critical Race Theory (complete with tracking microaggressions in the students' permanent records) and modern gender theory (boys can be girls, girls can be boys, anyone can be an interstellar alien), parents fought back. As NBC said:

On one side, progressives argued that curriculum and disciplinary changes were needed to make all children feel safe and welcome in Carroll, a mostly white but quickly diversifying school district. On the other, conservatives in Southlake rejected the school diversity plan as an effort to indoctrinate students with a far-left ideology that, according to some, would institutionalize discrimination against white children and those with conservative Christian values.

In other words, traditional Christian families (and there turned out to be a lot of them in Southlake) felt that humanist, Christian doctrine — which says that we are all children of God, an ideology that has no room for racism — was a better antidote to dealing with unpleasant teenagers than substituting a district-wide anti–White racism curriculum to combat the small number of students who were acting out.

The parents put up conservative candidates, campaigned like crazy, got a turnout three times greater than normal, and won every race by 70%. It was a triumph of a small community fighting back against the left's efforts to use isolated racist incidences as a springboard for inculcating American students into race-hatred and anti-Americanism.

That's not how NBC framed the story (although, once one gets past the framing, it's a decent report). A few decades ago, the headline would have been "Local families fight Marxism and win." But that's not how NBC saw it. Instead, the NBC spin starts with the headline: "In bitterly divided election in Southlake, Texas, opponents of anti-racism education win big: Candidates who opposed a local school diversity plan took about 70 percent of the vote in the wealthy Dallas-Fort Worth suburb."

It's all there: it was a bitterly divided election, suggesting a community on the knife's edge. Opponents of "anti-racism" education winning big means that "racists" won big. The candidates were opposed to "diversity," which is at the center of the leftist catechism. And of course, these are "wealthy" people, meaning they're bad.

However, as I noted above, if you can get past the spin, I recommend the NBC article because it spells out fairly well the fights that are now and will in the future be taking place across America. The core question is whether we make our children better people by teaching them American values (we're all equal before God and under the Constitution, etc.) or by indoctrinating them in Marxist intersectionality and telling every little subset identity that the common denominator is that they're all victims of straight White men.

Here, Fox News looks at both Critical Race Theory in the classroom and what the Southlake election might mean:

Right now, our schools are often a values vacuum. The big question now is who will win the values wars.

Image: Classroom by CDC on Unsplash.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.