CDC must come clean on the COVID vaccine and previous infection

News this week from the CDC’s HEROES-RECOVER study shows, “mRNA vaccines reduce risk of infection by 91 percent for fully vaccinated people. . . Those who became infected after being fully or partially vaccinated were more likely to have a milder and shorter illness compared to those who were unvaccinated.” These risk reduction results are consistent with earlier-published results, and they support the government’s push to vaccinate everyone. Conspicuous by its absence in the CDC announcement, however, is any mention of results for individuals who were previously infected with COVID.

Because I wondered whether this study, like the vaccine Phase 1, 2, and 3 clinical trials, specifically excluded COVID survivors, I searched for the protocol. I learned that HEROES-RECOVER looks at COVID in health care workers, first responders, frontline workers, and other essential workers at eight US locations.

According to what the CDC cited as the HEROES study’s common protocol in its April 2, 2021 announcement of interim results, study participants were to be evenly split between seropositive (previously infected) and seronegative people, and one of the study’s primary objectives was to, “Examine post-vaccine immunologic response in those previously infected.” That makes sense because it would be very good to see some real-world results from a CDC-sponsored study showing the vaccine’s effectiveness in previously infected people. Given that the CDC is dogmatically insisting that everyone will benefit from becoming fully vaccinated, it should provide data to support this claim.

Unfortunately, although there were previously infected people in the study, they were excluded from the study results. This is the applicable language from the same preliminary results announcement: “Among 5,077 participants, those with laboratory documentation of SARS-CoV-2 infection before enrollment starting in July 2020 (608) or identified as part of longitudinal surveillance up until the first day of vaccine administration (240) were excluded.”

Why in the world would they exclude previously infected people from the results, especially when studying the immune response of seropositive participants was one of the purposes of the study? What happened to those people?

In the absence of evidence, we can only speculate. Maybe their immune response was better than that of the fully-vaccinated seronegative participants, and these results would be counter to the CDC’s message that everyone must get vaccinated. More ominously, maybe there were severe side-effects among the seropositive people who became vaccinated, and including their results would necessitate divulging serious vaccine complications. We just don’t know.

Here is what we do know.

News this week reveals that a serious complication, myocarditis, is linked to young men who receive the COVID vaccine.

An Israeli study with over 6 million participants found natural immunity from COVID infection equivalent to or superior to vaccination for reducing the risk of COVID.

A recent study from the Cleveland Clinic found similar results.

The VAERS database reports over 5,800 deaths possibly linked to the vaccine. In 1976, a few hundred cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome caused the cancellation of the swine flu vaccine program.

How can the CDC continue to insist that previously infected people must get the vaccine while they hide real-world data related to this cohort and ignore information that implies vaccination for this group is not beneficial? If they know that the vaccine causes any serious side effects and still insist on vaccinating naturally immune people, they are behaving criminally and causing serious harm. The CDC must come clean.

