A peer-reviewed psychoanalytic journal publishes a grotesque anti-White screed

Critical Race Theory reared its ugly head in the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association when Donald Ross, a San Francisco-based psychoanalyst (and teacher) shared with the world the fact that “whiteness” is a “malignant, parasitic-like condition.” One of his colleagues was also good enough to offer an approving review in the same issue.

The American Psychoanalytic Association is a real organization, founded in 1911 and has over 3,000 members. It also publishes the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association (“JAPA”).

In its most recent edition, JAPA published a peer-reviewed article by Donald Moss, who is White. In 2017, Moss received the Elisabeth Young-Bruehl award for work against prejudice.

Moss is currently a teacher at the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis. He works to “understand and dismantle structured forms of hatred– ‘hating in the first person plural’–racism, homophobia, misogyny and xenophobia.” (And yes, that quoted sentence is gibberish.)

You’ll find more gibberish in Moss’s JAPA article, entitled “On Having Whiteness.” However, gibberish or not, anyone can grasp the racial hatred. According to the abstract:

Whiteness is a condition one first acquires and then one has—a malignant, parasitic-like condition to which “white” people have a particular susceptibility. The condition is foundational, generating characteristic ways of being in one’s body, in one’s mind, and in one’s world. Parasitic Whiteness renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse. These deformed appetites particularly target nonwhite peoples. Once established, these appetites are nearly impossible to eliminate. Effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions. Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness’s infiltrated appetites—to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation. When remembered and represented, the ravages wreaked by the chronic condition can function either as warning (“never again”) or as temptation (“great again”). Memorialization alone, therefore, is no guarantee against regression. There is not yet a permanent cure.

To appreciate how utterly vile and insane this is, substitute the words “Black” or “Jew” in place of White, and you’ll be reading something that would be perfectly at home in the Journal of the American Nazi Society or the Annals of the KKK. Moss’s affiliation happens to be with the “Green Gang,” which targets “hatred” toward the “natural world.” (Whites apparently aren’t natural.)

In the same issue, Dorothy Evans Holmes offers her respectful (and only marginally intelligible) critique of Moss’s ranting:

I was at once intrigued and made anxious by the unknown spaces and frames into which Don Moss casts us with his paper. *** I can only say that, for me, intellectual curiosity about and a need to deeply understand Whiteness were enough for me to agree to discuss this paper, knowing that uneasy feelings would likely be stirred in me by plunging into such untrodden territory. *** In exploring Whiteness, the search is for more than we already know and for more than we care to know. If we were to rely on theorized observation to study Whiteness, we would face the opportunities and biases of whichever theories we relied on. I would add that traditional psychoanalytic frames are particularly suspect because our history in psychoanalysis has been that we have appropriated those frames to perpetuate Whiteism. Here I use the word Whiteism to recognize Whiteness as action, in addition to its being a way or state of being. By use of Whiteism, we psychoanalysts have persistently and gratuitously privileged one theory over another and/or weaponized “theories” to hate- fully exclude or degrade disfavored sexualities and races.

Again, substitute Jew or Black (or Asian, Hispanic, or Muslim) to appreciate the filthy grotesquerie of this writing.

By the way, Dorothy Evans Holmes, who is Black, is not a random nobody. Her bio says she is the

Professor Emeritus of Clinical Psychology at The George Washington University where she was Program Director and Director of Clinical Training from 2005 to 2011. She is also a Teaching, Training and Supervising Analyst Emeritus at the Baltimore Washington Institute for Psychoanalysis. As of July 1 of 2016, she has been appointed Teaching, Training and Supervising Psychoanalyst at the Psychoanalytic Education Center of the Carolinas.

In other words, the people excreting this garbage have Bully Pulpits.

It’s important to remember that being a mental health practitioner does not mean that someone actually has good mental health. Radovan Karadžić, who was called the “Butcher of Bosnia” because he was responsible for mass murder, was a trained psychiatrist. For people who have serious personality disorders, training as psychiatrists or psychoanalysts gives them the heightened ability to persuade others to join their violent, mad world.

Critical Race Theory is the Marxist American version of the Nazi’s genocidal anti-Semitism, which also arose from Marxist principles:

“...are we already Nazi Germany?”



Our institutions are in that mode now.



Left image framing a demographic as a parasite? New “peer reviewed” journal article.



Right image? Nazi propaganda piece that pushes the same claim. https://t.co/hxi4AuWEUH pic.twitter.com/27HCWQ4zEW — Aurelian of Rome (@AurelianofRome) June 9, 2021

I cannot make it clear enough that CRT must be stopped before America is on a runaway, unstoppable train to a bloody racial implosion.

