Understanding the media’s role in the Rebekah Jones grift

Here’s a rule of thumb: If the mainstream media is selling it, you shouldn’t be buying it. Nowhere is that made clearer than with the way the media shilled for Rebekah Jones, who claimed to be a data analyst who caught Florida governor Ron DeSantis faking his state’s COVID statistics and was then fired for and harassed about her whistleblowing. Because Jones managed to tar both a rising Republican star and Donald Trump (all bad COVID news in 2020 tarred Trump), the media couldn’t get enough of her. It turned out, though, that Jones was a grifter and a felon.

Even though Jones mostly disappeared from conservative attention a year ago, neither leftists nor writer Charles C.W. Cooke forgot about her. On Thursday, Cooke wrote a masterful exposé revealing that Jones is a con artist. Everything she said was untrue but, thanks to the media grabbing on to the story to prove that DeSantis’s decision to protect the elderly and let everyone else live a normal life, her lies had tremendous reach.

As you may recall, Jones claimed that her supervisors told her to alter Florida’s COVID data to make the state look better. When she refused, she said, she was fired and then DeSantis and his “Gestapo” hounded her ruthlessly. The media couldn’t get enough of it. Writes Cooke:

But it’s not true. Indeed, it’s nonsense from start to finish. Jones isn’t a martyr; she’s a myth-peddler. She isn’t a scientist; she’s a fabulist. She’s not a whistleblower; she’s a good old-fashioned confidence trickster. And, like any confidence trickster, she understands her marks better than they understand themselves. On Twitter, on cable news, in Cosmopolitan, and beyond, Jones knows exactly which buttons to push in order to rally the gullible and get out her message. Sober Democrats have tried to inform their party about her: “You may see a conspiracy theory and you want it to be true and you believe it to be true and you forward it to try to make it be true, but that doesn’t make it true,” warns Jared Moskowitz, the progressive Democrat who has led Florida’s fight against COVID. But his warnings have fallen on deaf ears. Since she first made her claims a little under a year ago, Jones has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through multiple GoFundMe accounts (and, once she realized that she was losing a percentage to credit-card fees, through paper checks); she has become a darling of the online Left; and, by pointing to her own, privately run dashboard, which shows numbers that make Florida’s COVID response look worse than it has been, she has caused millions of people to believe quite sincerely that the state’s many successes during the pandemic have been built atop fraud. Stephen Glass, the famous writer-turned-liar who spent years inventing stories but got caught when he pushed it too far, could only have dreamed of such a result.

Cooke methodically reveals that Florida’s Department of Health, rather than firing this grifter to protect a cover-up, tried to keep Jones on as an employee until it became impossible to do so. The state should have known what it was getting itself into because it knew when it hired her that she had a criminal record for “battery of a police officer” and “criminal mischief.” Jones was the employee from Hell, who did a terrible job and then went public, portraying herself as a warrior against vice. In other words, a garden-variety sociopath.

But oh, how the media loved her. Drew Holden, who must have a photographic memory because he does extraordinary threads reveal old headlines that tell a story, tracked that media fetish (hat tip: Twitchy)

🧵Thread🧵@charlescwcooke’s brilliant piece on Rebekah Jones, supposedly a COVID whistleblower in Florida, exposed her as a fraud & a charlatan.



You may be wondering how the grift went on for so long. My hunch: unscrupulous media attention.



I thought it was time to revisit.⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

First, quick background.@georebekah earned media fame after she was fired for, purportedly, refusing to “fudge” the #’s on COVID deaths/cases in FL. But as Cooke explains none of her story was (or even could be) true. She never had access to data at all: https://t.co/kkEIOZTQsa — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

But that of course didn’t stop mainstream outlets from rushing to report how big, bad Governor DeSantis had punished this poor whistleblower supposedly trying to do her job.



That’s, at least, how anyone would read the coverage from @CNN.



Any follow up from those legal experts? pic.twitter.com/NYY8TeuIn0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

In particular, @ChrisCuomo/@CuomoPrimeTime provided ample opportunities for @georebekah to push unfounded conspiracy theories without even a hint of credulity, forget pushback.



Will we get an apology for this sloppy reporting, now that we know Jones was lying? pic.twitter.com/1IQN96YK5s — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

Jones was a frequent guest on @MSNBC, too. They ran a similar play as CNN: let Jones tell her tall tale without even pretending to determine it’s truthfulness.



That no one in her old office has (or can!) confirm her story or that a Dem judge upheld charges against her be damned. pic.twitter.com/9ScFrxLTm7 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

And it wouldn’t be a lefty conspiracy theory if it weren’t endorsed full-throatedly by @JoyAnnReid, who was all too happy to talk to @georebekah.



Perhaps it isn’t @RonDeSantisFL’s honesty we should be concerned about? pic.twitter.com/djcWHjwq4n — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

I want to pause here to drive the point home: no one in any official capacity supported Jones’ story. There was one random lawyer who resigned in protest and it made big news. But everyone - everyone - involved disputed Jones’ contentions & findings, as Cooke’s piece makes clear. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

It boggles the mind, then, that these outlets would’ve run with this narrative - absent any evidence beyond what one unknown person had said *about herself!* - to create this narrative that just so happened to undermine a potential 2024 GOP candidate the press doesn’t like. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

And yet, across outlet after outlet in the mainstream media, we saw this same framing.



Here’s @USATODAY, again, relying on a story that (if it were true) would be a huge deal, told by a well-known fabulist, with zero interrogation of the story’s veracity that has since imploded. pic.twitter.com/ERCD7fwj9O — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

(A quick perusal of Jones’ personal history should give us A LOT of reason to doubt her truthfulness, including a hundreds of pages long manifesto after she was fired for having sex with a student as a professor. Jones was married with kids at the time: https://t.co/1xYYZbuZaT) — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

Anyway, Cooke points out that this lack of a real story is why there wasn’t some big @nytimes scoop on FL undercounting COVID deaths, as Jones alleges.



He’s right, but the Times did report on Jones...just as a brave underling daring to take on Governor DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/svkIvX2Plf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

Is it any wonder that people believed Jones when outlets like @NBCNews covered her story as if she was both the victim and the hero?



Mind you, this whole saga was yet another invention. Cops sat patiently at her door for over 20 minutes asking her to come outside. She wouldn’t. pic.twitter.com/yvrFUuyFWR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

Among the worst had to be @Cosmopolitan, who did a full exclusive sit down with her, where she repeated all of the same lies, spun into a truly ridiculous narrative.



Will we get any follow up on it, @emdrums? pic.twitter.com/iX8fQTZK5C — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

I wish I was kidding, but this isn’t even the worst of it.@forbes made her their Tech Person of the Year in 2020. They even excused the charges against her!@FortuneMagazine named her to their 40 under 40 list in healthcare, a subject matter she doesn’t have any knowledge of. pic.twitter.com/KhRr3axpx4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

The central claim of this first @washingtonpost piece is simply wrong. All Jones did was run a website. She wasn’t the one creating or altering the data.



And this entire story is built only on *Jones’ telling of events* and ignores *everything the state said to the contrary* pic.twitter.com/fsU0FVPSxK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

@washingtonpost even plugged her GoFundMe!



I mean cmon. This whole piece is a PR dream. Read it for yourselves: https://t.co/ihjLosfbjM pic.twitter.com/xK6JJtBT1a — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

@NPR had Jones on, too. And here it was the same thing: no pushback, no interrogation of the details, no simple investigation of whether her story was even possible (it wasn’t), just puff. pic.twitter.com/VFlPxzi3Xr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

There are too many more examples to list them all here. This perspective was genuinely everywhere.



But here’s a few more from @YahooNews (tough look, @alexnazaryan), @thedailybeast(I mean, cmon guys!) @TheVerge (might be time to revisit this one!) and @Newsweek. pic.twitter.com/B0UIc9PsXP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

And of course, it wasn’t just the media. Jones has built a sizable following on Twitter (but blocked me). And there were plenty of individual actors who pushed her grift as well.



Here’s @amandacarpenter, author of a book called “Gaslighting America,” helping Jones do just that. pic.twitter.com/ySj4bUtIfo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

We even had members of Congress get in on this one.@RepTedDeutch, any follow up on this conspiracy theory you helped give voice to?



Or from you, @nikkifried? Not sure this’ll help your shot at Governor, in retrospect. pic.twitter.com/paCp36Jy5U — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

@Laurie_Garrett got this one all entirely wrong. Jones wasn’t an epidemiologist - nor did she have any health care background, she just ran the website - and her claims were entirely divorced from reality. pic.twitter.com/qag1vSOzd2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

Maybe the most committed to this conspiracy theory was twitter’s most unscrupulous doctor, @DrEricDing.



Here’s just a smattering: pic.twitter.com/LwWp6094Xk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

And of course, the usual unserious blue check brigade was all over this one. I don’t have the mental energy to include all of them, but here’s:@davidhogg111 (go figure)@funder (maybe the worst actor on here)@donwinslow (see above) &@DWUhlfelderLaw (weird grim reaper guy) pic.twitter.com/ey0jg6lRHI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

As Cooke says, this is a classic case of a known fraud knowing her mark better than the mark knows himself.



While this may be an excuse for everyday people, that so many who are tasked with bringing us the truth fell for it is a damning indictment of media wishcasting. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

I’ve talked lots about the ridiculous coverage of @RonDeSantisFL.



The treatment of Jones is an outcropping of the same impulse: a need for the facts to fit one’s politics, not the other way round.



This time, it was all lies. And left wing conspiracy theories should matter, too. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

Again, if the mainstream media is selling, you should not be buying.

IMAGE: Cosmo fake news headline about Rebekah Jones. Twitter screengrab.

