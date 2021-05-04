The CIA's woke recruitment video is hysterically funny

The CIA has put out a new recruitment video featuring a 36-year-old CIA employee boasting about her cisgender, her intersectional identity, and her mental fragility. On the one hand, it may be one of the funniest things you'll see this week. On the other hand, every one of us should be terrified that this is the kind of person working for the CIA and that this is the kind of person the CIA hopes to recruit.

The CIA's home page proudly announces, "We are the Nation's first line of defense." It explains that its work, "[a]s the world's premier foreign intelligence agency ... is vital to U.S. national security." It has the responsibility to "collect and analyze foreign intelligence and conduct covert action." When the CIA has done its job, "U.S. policymakers, including the President of the United States, make policy decisions informed by the information we provide."

In popular mythology (e.g., Hollywood movies and action novels), CIA agents are hard-edged men who do the dangerous and dirty work that no one else wants to do. They are, after all, the American equivalent of James Bond.

But maybe that whole image wasn't working. After all, the CIA has had a number of spectacular intelligence failures, most notably September 11. But it was faltering decades before that horrific day.

In 1953, it was involved in overthrowing Prime Minister Mosaddeq, with Ayatollah Khomeini getting his deadly payback 26 years later (and for the next 40 years). No Cuban in Florida will ever forget the CIA's disastrous Bay of Pigs fiasco in 1963. Then there was Project MK-Ultra, the CIA's abusive, decades-long, disastrous attempt at mind control. And who could forget the way the CIA missed the whole oncoming collapse of the former Soviet Union? Whoops.

With that kind of track record, no wonder the CIA has happily embraced reinvention via today's woke phenomenon. This isn't your grandfather's failed CIA anymore. This is a new, differently failing CIA, complete with young agents who have the kind of solid egos that can only come with embracing their cisgender, Millennial, intersectional, Latina, feminist, anti-patriarchal, "diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder" selves.

And no, none of that's a joke. It's real. This is how the CIA is selling itself as (check notes) "the nation's first line of defense."

It's apparent that, weighed down by its decades of monumental, far-reaching disasters, the CIA has collectively responded with a complete mental breakdown. That's why the Chinese are currently cursing themselves for having spent so much effort and money stealing our technology and recreating it in their defense plants. All they had to do was sit back and watch us destroy ourselves from within.

After this, the Chinese are going to owe Putin and his defunct KGB a drink for so perfectly planting within America the intellectual poison that is destroying it. After all, it was the Soviets who came up with the brilliant idea of waging psychological warfare against America for decades, all aimed at turning America into a nation of self-loathing people determined to commit national suicide.

As for that fragile young woman, shame on the CIA for exploiting her for this embarrassing recruitment video. That was just as cruel as the MK-Ultra manipulation ever was.

Image: The woke CIA Latina. YouTube screen grab.

