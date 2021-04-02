To understand 2021, watch a KGB defector’s mid-1980s interview

On Thursday, Dan Bongino urged his audience to watch or just listen to a video of Yuri Bezmenov, a KGB defector to Canada, who came to love America and tried to warn Americans about the KGB’s plans. Listen to him is eerie because he spelled out in detail exactly what the Soviet Union was doing – it wasn’t planning to take America done through the military. Instead, it intended to destroy America from within by infiltrating the education system, three generations of young people to hate this country and each other and then watching them go forth and plan the seeds of self-loathing throughout the nation.

When it came to understanding how the Soviet Union operated, Bezmenov was the real deal. His father was a high-ranking army officer, so Bezmenov was raised inside the system. He went to KGB schools and worked for the KGB for a decade until he defected to the West, eventually landing in Canada.

In the 1980s, Bezmenov was able to move to Los Angeles, where he lived for five years. It was in L.A., in 1984 or 1985, that he gave an interview to G. Edward Griffin, a conservative writer and thinker. During the interview, Bezmenov explained that the Soviet Union was not interested in fighting America. It was interested, instead, in coopting it through psychological warfare. It is that interview that you’ll see below.

(If you don’t want to watch the video, the transcript is here.)

An organized thinker, Bezmenov stated the core principles of his talk in the open minute of the video:

But in reality, the main emphasis of the KGB is not in the area of intelligence at all. According to my opinion and the opinion of many defectors of my caliber, only about fifteen percent of time, money and manpower is spent on espionage as such. The other eighty-five percent is a slow process which we call either ideological subversion or active measures, or psychological warfare. What it basically means is, to change the perception of reality, of every American, to such an extent that despite an abundance of information no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their family, their community and their country. It’s a great brainwashing process which goes very slow and is divided into four basic stages. The first one being demoralization. It takes from fifteen to twenty years to demoralize a nation. Why that many years? Because this is the minimum number of years required to educate on generation of students in the country of your enemy, exposed to the ideology of the enemy. In other words, Marxism, Leninism ideology is being pumped into the soft heads of at least three generations of American students, without being challenged or contra-balanced by the basic values of Americanism, American patriotism.

That’s it in a nutshell. Bezmenov talks about other things such as the fact that, once the Soviets gained control of a country (e.g, South Vietnam), they’d execute the most pro-Soviet activists. Why?

Because they know too much. Simply because, you see, the useful idiots, the leftists who are idealistically believing in the beauty of Soviet socialist or Communist or whatever system, when they get disillusioned they become the worst enemies. That’s why my KGB instructors specifically made a point, never bother with leftists. Forget about this political prostitutes. Aim higher.

The big question is whether it’s still possible to mount a cultural counterattack and turn the Democrats’ triumph into a Pyrrhic victory. I’m actually a little bit optimistic because the Democrats have mistaken a very narrow victory (assuming, for the sake of argument, that they actually received all the votes they claim) for an overwhelming mandate. The reality is that, while their base loves them, most Americans aren’t thrilled with open borders, the COVID police state, the destruction of biological norms, the attempt to legislature voter fraud, a $2 Trillion spending bill, the sudden love affair with Iran, or any of the other damaging policies the Democrats are advancing.

Bezmenov, were he alive, would not be so optimistic -- and note that he describes 2021 to perfection:

Most of the people who (reeducated) in the sixties, drop outs or half-baked intellectuals are now occupying the positions of power in te Government, civil service, business, mass media, educational system. You are stuck with them. You cannot get rid of them. They are contaminated, They are programmed to think and react to certain stimuli in a certain pattern. You cannot change their mind even if you expose them to authentic information, even if you prove that white is white and black is black you still cannot change the basic perception and illogical behavior. In other words, these people, the process of demoralization is complete and irreversible. To get rid society of these people you need another twenty or fifteen years to educate a new generation of patriotically-minded and commonsense people who would be acting in favor and in the interests of the United States society.

IMAGE: Yuri Bezmenov. YouTube screengrab .