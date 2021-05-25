Ron DeSantis skewers Twitter’s hypocrisy

The moment President Trump left the White House, Twitter banned Trump forever. Meanwhile, Twitter continues to be a congenial host for the genocidal rantings of Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei. To his credit – and to applause – Governor Ron DeSantis pointed out this double standard. Upon reflection, though, given how irrational and ignorant Democrats are, it may not be a double standard at all.

On January 8, President Trump’s last day in office, Twitter permanently banned him from ever appearing on Twitter again. Since this was a big deal, Twitter explained at length just how evil Trump really is:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open. However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.

If you care, you can see how Twitter obsessed over every word Trump uttered to show that he incited an insurrection. Of course, we now know that all of that is wrong:

Nothing Trump said incited violence, for the fracas on Capitol Hill started while he was still speaking;

No one who entered the Capitol was armed;

There were provocateurs in the crowd who overrode Trump’s insistence on peaceful conduct;

Trump’s supporters did not kill anyone;

The only person who died was murdered by a Capitol Police officer; and

The people being held for months in solitary confinement are being charged at most with crimes such as trespassing (although new evidence about the officers letting people in may make even those charges false).

Even as Twitter insists that Trump must be silenced, it continues to provide a platform for Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, who has almost one million followers. He used Twitter to call for a genocidal jihad against all the Jews in Israel. Keep in mind as you read his tweets that any variation of “free Palestine” means that Arabs will occupy a land “purified,” as Khamenei says, of Jews:

My Mujahid brother, Mr. Ziad Nakhalah (assisted & made successful by God)

Salam Alaykum

I received your letter. The Palestinian brothers’ great, victorious Jihad pleased your friends across the world. Our hearts are w you in your fight & we pray for your continuous victories. 1/2 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 24, 2021

Your fight against oppression is a manifestation of the verse, "If you aid God's cause, He will aid you & strengthen your steps." By God's Power, you will be victorious &purify the #HolyLand from the contamination of the usurpers, God willing.2/2

Your brother,

Sayyid Ali Khamenei — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 24, 2021

Now that is an incitement to violence…genocidal violence.

To DeSantis’s credit, in the context of a new Florida law allowing Florida’s residents to sue Big Tech platforms for monetary damages if they’ve been treated unfairly, he called out Twitter for its grotesque hypocrisy (and please enjoy the applause DeSantis got):

JUST IN - Florida Gov. DeSantis has just signed a bill into law that would allow everyday Floridians to sue Big Tech Platforms for monetary damages. pic.twitter.com/yeHYG9btEx — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 24, 2021

Bravo, Governor DeSantis! But do stop and consider that we may not be witnessing hypocrisy here. Democrats have brainwashed themselves so entirely that they are unmoved by the fact that Trump raised everybody’s economic standing, presided over an era with no new wars, was Israel’s best friend, and was bringing peace to the Middle East. They continue to believe that “Trump is worse than Hitler” – and if you’re worse than Hitler, you must be silenced.

For Democrats, Khamenei is a victim of Western imperialism, never mind that he rules over a sovereign nation, and he was also a victim of Trump’s murderous rage because Trump killed Khamenei’s best friend in the form of Qasem Soleimani, never mind that the latter was a mass murderer. As a historic aside, what’s ironic in all of this is that Khamenei’s predecessors, Cyrus the Great and Darius of Persia (and Persia was the nation that preceded Muslim Iran) are Jewish heroes because they helped the Jews build the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The Western wall of that temple is central to Jerusalem’s religious importance. Thus, Khamenei is ranting against the greatest period in his country’s history, for the Persians were then the greatest nation in the ancient world.

The ignoramuses at Twitter know nothing about any of this. They’re locked into the false syllogism that Trump is Hitler; Khamenei opposes Trump; and, therefore, Khamenei is a good guy who can stay on Twitter. We live in dangerously stupid times.

IMAGE: Ron DeSantis at the bill signing. YouTube screengrab.