The State Department is elevating BLM to official U.S. policy overseas

An anonymous State Department employee leaked a document in which the State Department, headed by the feckless Anthony Blinken, has instructed all diplomatic and consular posts to support Black Lives Matter beginning on May 25. Rather than being written in the usual dry, turgid language we expect from such communications, this one is different. Its language is pure Marxism and its hatred for America pours out of every word.

Jack Posobiec at Human Events reported that a State Department employee shared a copy of the order. It states in relevant part that May 25 (today) “marks one year since the brutal murder of George Floyd…” It lauds the Black Lives Matter protests that “demand an end to systemic racism and police brutality.” Accordingly, it’s time for guidance.

The guidance shows that Anthony Blinken and his State Department truly despise the country they’re representing. This language is entirely Marxist in tone and vocabulary, and it reveals a bone-deep contempt for America:

May 25 marks the one-year commemoration of George Floyd’s murder. For 9 minutes and 29 seconds, the world saw firsthand how police officers brutally took the life of an unarmed Black man in the United States. These viral images ignited national and global Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and demonstrations. This tragedy joined a long line of Black men and women who have suffered at the hands of police brutality. These national and global protests sparked a movement to confront systems perpetuating deep-seated inequities rooted in colonialism and the oppression of racial, tribal, ethnic, and other minority communities.

In addition to the BLM movement, the order makes sure to laud Biden’s Executive Orders, not just on race, but for helping “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex” people around the world.

In paragraph after paragraph, the document denigrates America’s history, values, and people. Of note is the fact that it celebrates Black Lives Matter going all the way back to George Zimmerman’s acquittal. In other words, it’s meaningless to the Trotskyites at the State Department that, despite knowingly faked prosecution evidence, the jury still concluded Zimmerman acted in self-defense because a drugged-up Trayvon Martin was trying to beat him to death.

The order tells diplomatic personal to use

…the term “Black Lives Matter” in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond. We encourage posts to focus on the need to eliminate systemic racism and its continued impact. (Emphasis mine.)

Embassies and consulates are encouraged to fly the BLM flag or to use banners spotlights, and projections. They’re also encouraged to “commemorate Juneteenth and lesser-known racially motivated attacks such as the Tulsa Race Massacre – the 100th anniversary of which will take place May 31 – June 1, 2021.” Additionally, the order suggests social media posts, conversations, experts, and more, all to focus on America’s evil, systemic racism. In other words, American outposts and foreign soil are being instructed to revel in America’s racial failures.

(You can view the entire State Department order here.)

But BLM is so much more than a reminder that America is a fundamentally evil country, one beyond redemption. It stands for a couple of other exciting Marxist principles. Although it deleted the offending page, BLM made clear that it wants to end the nuclear family. Just recently, it announced that it stands in “solidarity” with the “Palestinians,” i.e., members of Hamas in Gaza who were recently trying to slaughter Israeli civilians and whose charter calls for Jewish genocide.*

BLM also has as its central martyr George Floyd, a violent ex-con who had just emerged from the hospital for a fentanyl overdose, had tried to pass counterfeit money, had shoved fentanyl up his butt to increase the high, had also ingested pot and methamphetamines, and had violently resisted arrest. Despite the State Department’s inflammatory language about American police officers and the kangaroo court in Minneapolis (a broken city), it’s a virtual certainty that Floyd’s abuse of his own body caused his diseased heart to stop. And that’s the man our State Department is ordering embassy and consulates to celebrate.

As Deroy Murdock said during his appearance on Tucker Carlson last night, imagine if Trump or DeSantis, when in the White House, were to order American embassies and consulates to celebrate the NRA or the Right to Life movement. The left would be outraged.

Other nations are looking at us and they’re not stopping with laughter. You must know that they’re beginning to circle like vultures over a dying animal.

_________________________

*As a reminder, I will never again refer to Arabs living in the West Bank, Gaza, or Israel as Palestinians. Doing so confers on them an entirely false historical legitimacy. They are colonial occupiers trying to evict from the land a people who have the same genetic lineage, speak the same language, and worship the same God as their ancestors who lived in the country more than 4,000 years ago.

IMAGE: Black Lives Matter protest in 2017 in Minneapolis on May Day (a communist holiday) by Tony Webster. CC BY 2.0.