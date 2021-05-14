Psaki calls inflation surge a sign of Biden's 'successful economic strategy'

The Biden administration seems to be proud of its inflation surge, brought on by low interest rates and monster government spending.

How else to explain this?

According to the White House transcript, Psaki, answering a reporter's inflation question, said:

Obviously, we’ve seen, over the last couple of days — to your point — some reaction to the CPI numbers that came out just yesterday. And, you know, our view on that is it reflects the reality of an economy that’s rapidly turning back on because of a successful economic strategy.



And if you dig into the data, there are a couple of factors at play that I think people are taking a look at now that we’ve dug into the data more, including the fact that, you know, for example, airfare is increased by 10 percent but are still almost 20 percent below pre-pandemic levels. The — one of the biggest impacts we saw on the data yesterday was on used car sales, and that is a direct impact of the semiconductor chip shortage.



So, point is: There’s a number of factors here that can be explained and we’re working to address. And I think as we continue to communicate that, hopefully that will give some comfort to the American people and, of course, industries.

So they're "working to address" all this inflation and we're supposed to be "comforted" by their communication to us about all that "work" to address, and never mind the high prices. Intentions, you know, and lots of deep thinking. Results you see, are for people like Trump.

They seem to think they can command prices down with all that communication, much as Hugo Chavez used to do, creating shortages to accompany their runaway inflation as their big comforting answer.

Or perhaps more in their style, they're going Brezhnev or Chernenko again, telling us that all the bad things happening aren't happening, never mind the evidence of our own eyes. Pay no attention to those soaring lumber prices, those high vegetable prices, those now-costly airline tickets, those leaps in price at the pump. They're all irrelevant because Joe Biden is a ... self-declared success.

And it's not the first time they've expressed their denial of the unfolding economic disaster. Just eight days ago, they were saying inflation was "manageable," citing Jared Bernstein as their economic expert. Bernstein majored in music at college, getting his expertise from playing double string bass. But wait, there's more, according to his Wikipedia:

He also earned a Master of Social Work from Hunter College as well as a master's degree in philosophy and a PhD in social welfare from Columbia University.[4]

His expertise fits right in with that of Democrats such as Ben Rhodes who majored in creative writing, and Rahm Emanuel, who was a male ballerina.

Victor Davis Hanson, in a brilliant piece, explains the folly of the inflation dynamic here.

The estimable David Goldman explains even more, and concludes that this inflation that Joe's praising himself for is serious enough to take the Democrats down.

Bad is good. Up is down. And pay no attention to the evidence of your own eyes. Joe is a success, see, whether it's the border where there's no crisis, the Mideast which has gone up in flames, or in the inflation ravaging the country.

He's holding up the snake oil cure-all filled with mercury. It's all good.

It calls to mind that even Joe Biden on some level knows it's a lie.

He did, after all, walk away from a press question about a day ago when some reporter brought up inflation as if to attempt to get it off the front page of the news. Now he's come back, with Psaki praising him for it, showing just how out-of-tune they actually are.

Not on the evils of inflation, which they're hopelessly opaque on, but that they're still convinced that they can fool all of the people all of the time on an uncontrollable monster like inflation.

Prepare for more of such rubbish from them as the country descends into crisis. They've revealed their hand.

Image: NBC screen shot, via shareable Rumble video.

