Andrew Cuomo defies CDC guidance, orders New Yorkers to keep masks on

From the man who seeded nursing homes with COVID patients under penalty of law, we now hear from him to keep our masks on, breathing our own germs over and over, and never mind what the Centers for Disease Control says.

According to the New York Post:

In a late-afternoon statement, Cuomo said he and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker had yet to decide if the Empire State would adopt newly announced guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening,” Cuomo said. “We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with Dr. Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states.” “In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening,” [New York's Gov. Andrew] Cuomo said.

Which is ridiculous. The CDC, to Democrats, is the holy grail of pronuncimentos. Seems Cuomo didn't get the memo.

Maybe that's because politically, he's a pariah. He's a pervy sex abuser who won't resign to start, and a famous filler of nursing home patients by executive order, ordering COVID patients to be let in or else, keeping families of nursing home residents out, but letting verifiably disease carrying people in, now trying to cover up his tracks with illegal coverups.

Now he's promoting bad science, the better to keep his state unliveable. Places like Texas and Florida have long dropped their mask mandates and seen positive results, but Cuomo clings to the old mask and lockdown culture, even when the leftist CDC says 'don't.'

In New York City's case, his logic is particularly absurd.

New York City residents have been riding that tight-packed subway for more than a year in this pandemic, a system so packed no mask is ever going to help. The city saw a giant COVID surge at the beginning of the pandemic, quite likely as a result of this, and then suddenly, a lot less, becoming one of the first cities in the country to show evidence of herd immunity after all that riding. The city also got through their Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots, with little spread of the disease. Those activities were excused by the CDC because they agreed with their politics, overriding their guidance elsewhere. Yet nothing happened, because the herd immunity again, seems to have been in place.

That's not something you always need a vaccine for. If you've had the disease, even with low symptoms, you're the same as vaccinated, because that's how immunity works.

Now Cuomo steps in and says he's not ready to drop the mask mandates. He's one of those guys who's benefited from masks and lockdowns, and apparently sees it as a loss of power. He's in fact declaring that he can disregard basic biological immunity just by saying he's for "science," flashing the claim like a talisman as a Democrat governor with a terrible record of state-ordered nursing home deaths.

Which is pretty darn disgusting, actually.

This clown should avoid any talk about science or COVID like the plague, given his horrible record.

After all, even Joe Biden's Centers for Disease Control has caved on its mask fanaticism as of yesterday.

Apparently, things are so bad for the Biden administration, with galloping inflation, the collapse of peace in the Middle East, 1970s-style gas shortages, (which include an OPEC production cut, not just a pipeline held hostage to extortionists), and an out-of-control border surge, that it has relented on masks and normally, other Democrats follow.

Not Cuomo, the last holdout. But other Democrats have -- the teachers' unions suddenly are all in for re-opening schools, a position they hadn't held before. Jill Biden celebrated the ending of the mask mandate by saying, in true Bideneque form, "we feel naked" in going without her mask. The hyper-politicized CDC itself, which takes its marching orders from the teachers' unions, has now whipsawed into declaring everyone vaccinated free to take off their masks, even indoors, too. So much for CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky's March 28 declaration about "impending doom," said with a breaking voice. Meanwhile, California's embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's up for a recall based on his lockdown regimen, is suddenly all for opening the state up.

They've all changed their minds, but not Cuomo. Something is weird about this because Democrats ordinarily move in tandem. Is he so secure in power and so immune to pressure that he's declaring his independence from them? The others succumbed to public pressure based on their falling poll numbers, but this guy doesn't care. Dictators do stuff like that.

Image: Diana Robinson, via Wikimedia Commons, derivative work // CC BY 2.0

