Only the woke need apply

Battles against critical race theory are being waged and won across the country -- with Disney earlier this week scrubbing its diversity and inclusion program from the company’s website, according to reporting by Christopher Rufo.

Conversely, Seattle is doubling down.



In the Emerald City, woke ideology is infecting every aspect of society -- even the job seeking process, as evidenced by a recent online job posting with Friends of Waterfront Seattle. The nonprofit is partnering with the City of Seattle to raise $110M by 2024 to fund park construction on Seattle’s waterfront, which had been sorely neglected for decades.

Seattle Waterfront (photo credit Kevin Harber CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license)

Like something out of a Marxist indoctrination manual, the description reads:

“Friends of Waterfront Seattle acknowledges that historic and existing systemic racism is embedded in our city. This shows up in our park and public space system. Friends is committed to becoming an anti-racist organization by prioritizing racial equity inside the organization and in the public spaces we operate. As the nonprofit responsible for sustaining and programming the park in perpetuity, our goal is to create inclusive spaces for community-driven cultural events, recreational activities, and educational opportunities where all people – specifically Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) as well as underserved communities – feel welcome and safe.”

Not surprisingly, questions to the recruiter, including: “What do you mean by existing systemic racism?” and others went unanswered.

Rest assured, though, there are plenty of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) requirements in the job description for the ideal purple-squirrel candidate including:

Engage in regular conversations about race and equity through all-staff meetings, trainings, and a DEI book club.



(“People are using the term [BIPOC] to acknowledge that not all people of color face equal levels of injustice. They say BIPOC is significant in recognizing that Black and Indigenous people are severely impacted by systemic racial injustices, according to Focus communications and promotions toward engaging BIPOC audiences.(“People are using the term [BIPOC] to acknowledge that not all people of color face equal levels of injustice. They say BIPOC is significant in recognizing that Black and Indigenous people are severely impacted by systemic racial injustices, according to Merriam-Webster .)

Bring a DEI lens to meetings with other departments, partners, and vendors.

By supporting critical race theory (CRT) in all its iterations, the woke, like the recruiter mentioned above, are perpetuating divisive identity politics -- the converse of what Martin Luther King, Jr advocated.



Ironically, so-called “anti-racists” are now the ones judging others based on their skin color.

Their moral preening is the antithesis of progress -- and little good will come of it.

A Fish Rots from the Head Down

In Washington State, endless pandering from Gov. Jay Inslee, ranked the worst governor in the country for fiscal policy by the Cato Institute, is stoking racial division.



In classic partisan fashion, Inslee recently threw his support behind CRT training, by signing Senate Bill 5044.

The new law mandates that school districts in the Evergreen State must use one of three professional learning days to train all staff in “cultural competency, diversity, equity, or inclusion.”



In DEI parlance, “Equity -- in contrast to equal opportunity -- seeks to create equal outcomes by redistributing resources along lines of perceived economic or racial disparities,” reports The Epoch Times.

Inslee, who feigned ignorance during the BLM riots that ravaged Seattle last year, dismissed concerns that CRT legislation violates the Washington Civil Rights Act, the 1964 Civil Rights Act, and the equal protections guaranteed under the 14th Amendment.

“Critical Race Theory teaches people that their individuality is not based on their intrinsic worth as human persons, but as members of a group based on their perceived outward appearance,” reads a joint letter by the Washington Policy Center, Center for Latino Leadership, Ethnic Chambers of Commerce Coalition, and Washington Asians For Equality.

The letter further notes: “Critical Race Theory teaches that if people are identified as white, Jewish or Asian, they are oppressors. If they are seen as black, Hispanic or part of another group, they are oppressed.”