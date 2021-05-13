Liz Cheney's pratfall

On Wednesday morning by a voice vote, U.S. House Republicans ousted the odious Liz Cheney from her leadership position. Republicans really had no choice. Cheney’s unconcealed loathing for Donald Trump and her notorious vote to impeach him back in January played very poorly with the party’s base voters, who remain intensely loyal to the ex-president. When is backstabbing regarded by anybody as a stellar quality?

Moving into the 2022 midterms, it’s critical that Republicans turn out its base voters to achieve the goal of capturing the House and perhaps winning the Senate. Moreover, the GOP needs the base’s contributions. After all, money is the mother’s milk of politics. Liz Cheney’s high-profile position may well be drying up some of that critical fundraising.

Cheney personifies everything the Trump base detests: She’s a D.C. establishment fixture, a RINO more willing to fight her party’s own voters than Democrats, and an indefatigable cheerleader for American military adventurism. The latter is part of the Cheney family franchise. Dick and Liz never seem to meet a military deployment they don’t love.

Like warmongering Bill Kristol, Cheney sees no end to the U.S. involvements in Afghanistan and Iraq. Heck, even daffy Joe Biden is pulling the remaining U.S. forces out of Afghanistan. Biden’s move is a tacit concession to Trump’s very popular policy of ending “forever wars.” Liz must privately stew that Trump is still having this sort of impact.

But, hey, even if the U.S. leaves backwaters like Iraq and Afghanistan, there’s bigger fish to fry. Evil Vlad Putin is menacing the Ukraine, and the U.S. hasn’t been embroiled in a land war in Europe since you-know-when, so… and never having had a hot war with a nation armed-to-the-teeth with nuclear weapons might be worth a go. Mad escalation can’t possibly happen. Nah!

Of course, the corporate media is lionizing Cheney for her steadfast, “principled” stand against Donald Trump, the barbarian king, and the hooligans and “insurrectionists” who are tens of millions strong. Expect Liz to be given a “JFK Profile in Courage Award” at some Kennedy Center extravaganza next year. The equally odious Mitt Romney won this year’s award for being the “first Senator to have ever voted to convict a President of his own party.” Liz’s treason must await its laurels.

At the very least, we’d all like to hope that Liz is motivated by a smidge of noble purpose, no matter how wrongheaded. But, alas, we have to step back to appreciate that Liz knows her future doesn’t lie in Wyoming but D.C. metro, where she spent most of her growing years.

Liz knows she doesn’t stand a ghost of a chance winning renomination to her House seat. Not only did the state GOP rightly censure Liz for her impeachment stand, the Republican field to replace her is so crowded that Tony Fauci is bound to require that masks are worn and social distancing practiced when these challengers gather together. Expect Wyoming Republicans to winnow the field. Liz will lose sure as a chuckwagon has steaks and trail beans.

Which brings us to Liz’s future prospects. If I still know D.C., Liz is positioning now for her post-congressional career. Surely, a seven-figure book deal is dancing in her head? And what about a high six or seven-figure gig at a “think tank” or foundation or whatever establishment deep pockets are willing to pony-up for? There are never too many resident scholars warmongers in glorious Washington, D.C.

Democrats aren’t too hep on statues and monuments nowadays, but don’t be surprised if addled Joe Biden’s profligate handlers carve out a piddling million or so dollars from the trillions they’re throwing away to build a monument to Mitt, Liz and the other GOP quislings who cast ignominious votes to impeach President Trump, an innocent man who’s only “crime” was putting America First.

But, rest assured, the Wheel of Fortune turns. Today, D.C. denizens celebrate Liz Cheney but that celebration may turn into sorrow not far distant. Donald Trump, like his America First movement, is far from finished. In fact, it may only be beginning.

J. Robert Smith can be found on Parler @JRobertSmith and at Gab, again @JRobertSmith. He also blogs at Flyover.

Image: Mario Piperni