Media hides the ugly realities of illegal immigration

For all its claims to being public spirited, the press is doing a remarkably execrable job of reporting the more relevant realities about illegal immigration, now that the U.S. border is open and a surge has followed.

Start with the entry of criminals.

The press likes to feature single moms on the go with cute toddlers, or illegal immigrants reuniting with their illegally shipped kids in tear-jerking news segments. What they don't feature are people with far more incentive to come into the U.S, now that the border is open: Criminals. People so tainted by lawbreaking with such records of harm to others that they can't come here legally even if they tried. An open border? From their own perspective, they'd be fools not to.

So here are a couple of stories about how Joe Biden's open border policies are set to hit Americans and how much of the press is keeping that out of the news:

According to Fox News (hat tip: Red State):

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector in Texas have seen a 3,166% increase in arrests of convicted sex offenders compared to the same timeframe last fiscal year -- as agents across the border continue to nab criminals with convictions for sex crimes, including against children. The agency said that since Oct. 1, the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021, agents in the sector have arrested 95 convicted sex offenders -- making a 3,166% increase over the same timeframe last fiscal year.

Obviously, they're getting in here. The Biden administration is catching few illegal entrants and deporting even fewer. On the deportation front, the Biden administration's immigration enforcement arm, ICE, sent home fewer than 3,000 illegal aliens in April. According to the Washington Post, deportations fell to the lowest level on record in that month, a peak month for the ongoing border surge.

The number of deportations carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month fell to the lowest monthly level on record, a drop that comes as illegal border crossings remain at a 20-year high, according to the latest enforcement data, obtained by The Washington Post. ICE deported 2,962 immigrants in April, according to the agency. It is the first time the monthly figure has dipped below 3,000, records show. The April total is a 20 percent decline from March, when ICE deported 3,716. President Biden and his Department of Homeland Security team have issued new rules to rein in ICE officers, who were afforded wide latitude under the Trump administration to make arrests and were encouraged to boost deportations.

It's not easy to match person-for-person as whether this latest crop of arrested rapists and child molesters got "removed" or not, many of these perverts aren't even counted in the deportation statistics because they are recent crossers, but what we do know is that far more are getting in than getting thrown out. And that once "removed," these foreign criminals are very likely to take another shot at returning because the border's still open, the Border Patrol is busy changing diapers, and people are getting in through sheer force of numbers. Why wouldn't they try again? What do they have to lose?

As if the U.S. isn't already in the middle of a crime surge, brought on by a collapse in cultural values, a huge welfare state, NGO activist overfunding, and police officers retiring at their desks or just plain retiring as the left demonizes and defunds them. The release of thousands of criminals into the U.S. is a monstrous plague about to revisit the communities these criminals prey on, which will obviously be the Latino enclaves where they can be found, but also in the rich neighborhoods which employ them as construction workers, gardeners, fast food workers, and other occupations that touch on the entire population. Is there someone standing by to record just how many of these illegals are coming in to commit more crimes? Perverts are just one category of criminals, as it happens, there are also robbers, fraudsters, killers, arsonists, cat burglars, smugglers, drug dealers, and more.

This is not to scream that every illegal is one of them, as the left likes to paint such a problem but to point out that an open border is a particularly strong incentive to enter the U.S. for those who are barred from legal entry to the states and who have unusual contempt for U.S. laws. Leave a door open and a robber will come in. It's the same with leaving a border open and it's U.S. citizens who are going to pay for it, as their victims.

Watch for the crime surge to expand as illegals with criminal proclivities and records begin to move about the country.

Here's the other problem: The press is already doing its darndest to dismiss the fact that heinous criminals are coming illegally into the U.S. under open borders as irrelevant, something only crazed right-wingers keep tabs on, and polite people would never dream of noticing. The Mollie Tibbett murder case, where the young college student's killer, an illegal alien who shouldn't have been here, just got convicted of her murder, is a case in point:

According to mrcNewsBusters:

Cristhian Bahena Rivera confessed to killing the young college student, after her body was found dumped in a cornfield. While the case horrified the nation, the media didn’t want to touch the story for obvious reasons, and evidently, still don’t. This afternoon a jury found Bahena Rivera, guilty of first degree murder. ABC’s evening newscast gave the update just twenty seconds while CBS was the only network to give it a full report. NBC Nightly News chose to completely ignore the verdict. On ABC’s World News Tonight, fill-in anchor Whit Johnson shared this brief, completely avoiding mentioning the fact that Bahena Rivera was an illegal immigrant (it wasn’t on screen either):

Fox News found a string of others pursuing this same 'hide it' tack:

"Farm worker found guilty of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts," CNN wrote in its headline. CNN's report didn't mention that the convicted murderer was an "undocumented immigrant" from Mexico until the fifth paragraph. The Daily Beast also headlined "Iowa Farmworker Found Guilty of Murdering Mollie Tibbetts" and buried the mention that he entered the U.S. illegally to the sixth paragraph. The New York Times, meanwhile, put out a tweet that read, "Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old farmworker, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday in the killing of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who had vanished while jogging in 2018." The Times' report later mentioned in the fourth paragraph of its report that he was an "undocumented" immigrant.

Based on this kind of reporting, the man's job as a farmworker was far more relevant to the murder than the fact that he had broken U.S. immigration law to enter the country, and that he never should have been here in the first place. By this logic, we are now all supposed to be afraid of farmworkers and the dreadful threat of farmworkers, and the importance of farmworkers and college students not mixing, rather than the hard simple reality that criminals are entering the U.S. illegally, taking the U.S. open border as an exceptionally attractive opportunity, and that once here, preying on the U.S. population. Obvious question: Shouldn't the U.S. be screening who gets in here illegally? Or better still, shouldn't the U.S. close the border to illegal entrants and admit only legal immigrants into our country, as had been the policy under President Trump? It seems like the most obvious of common sense.

But as NewsBusters noted, the nets are spending a lot of airtime on tear-jerking, tug-on-the-heartstrings reunions of illegals inside the U.S. while utterly burying the news of the crime rolling in as imported foreign criminals join the surge.

It's disgusting. Criminals are coming in, the U.S. is paying for it, and the press is covering it up. We all know what this game is: Importing a new class of easily manipulated, illiterate and subliterate leftist voters for Democrats and too bad about Mollie Tibbetts. Maybe there's a problem with that.

