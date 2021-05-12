Liz Cheney gets that richly deserved boot

Well, it happened. Breaking news is that the House voted to expel Rep. Liz Cheney from her number-three post as chair of the House Republican Conference.

According to CNBC:

House Republicans on Wednesday removed Rep. Liz Cheney from her party leadership role after she urged the GOP to reject former President Donald Trump. Cheney remained defiant, vowing to continue the fight against Trump. "I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," Cheney told reporters after she was removed [as] House GOP conference chair. "The party is in a place that we've got to bring it back from," she said. "We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president."

She was a non-stop Trump-hater, which most conservatives can tolerate if it's not thrown in their faces. In her case, she did throw it — again and again and again, motivated by personal scores to settle. Bottom line: She should not have been in that job at all.

Good riddance. Why should the House be led by someone as nasty and close-minded as Cheney, who can't stand her party's membership? She not only hated Trump; she hated the GOP House membership, which was obvious enough just in her treatment of other Republicans, as I wrote here. Among other things, she vowed to ban Republicans from running from office should they hold the "wrong" views in her book, and even called one Republican colleague a "neo-Marxist" over some minor proposal. So much for "winning hearts and minds," as they say in the nation-building world that Cheney's such a big fan of. Cheney doesn't do that part.

What's vivid on a first-draw take is her monomania. We aren't hearing any talk from her about a misguided Republican membership that can't see her virtue, nor any waxy memories about how much she accomplished, nor even warnings from her about how they'll miss her talents as a GOP leader. We aren't even hearing talk of "sexism," which up until now has been the last refuge of the scoundrel.

All we are hearing is her raison d'être: that she will now spend all her time working to defeat Donald Trump and ensure that he never runs for office again. In other words, she's going to keep on doing what she's already doing.

And I don't think I'm exaggerating. She copped together that list of former Defense Department secretaries to sign a letter about President Trump being a danger to the Republic, which had to take a lot of time. She spread that lie about Russian bounties on U.S. troops in a bid to claim that President Trump was indifferent to it, something the Biden campaign embraced. She spread lies about the "insurrection" of Jan. 6 and voted to impeach the sitting Republican president on those spurious grounds. Trump is her monomania, and much as she talks of "moving on" from Trump, she can't until she's made Trump politically dead. In her hopelessly confused and malevolent mind, Trump's her new bin Laden, and she thinks she's going to educate all us Afghan girls in our burkas until kingdom come until we finally get it.

It's obnoxious. It's disgusting. Her master plan to hunt down and Get Trump to the ends of the earth is doable only if she can dislodge Trump from his voters. All the black and Latino voters whom Trump brought into the GOP party, see, must go back to the Democrat plantation. As for the rest of us, it's time to go back to "American power" and endless wars, and high taxes and all the things President Bush didn't quite accomplish.

But she hasn't really thought this through. She may or may not succeed in toppling President Trump, but she'll never win our votes. Based on her Trump-hating statement, she's obviously planning to go play more dirty pool against Trump, with plenty of practice from her history of dishonest tactics. Hellooo, Lincoln Project — here we have a new recruit.

This amounts to a reminder that Cheney has a lot of money, a lot of donors, from that NeverTrump crowd, highly connected with Democrats.

She'll be obnoxious for sure, given all the glowing coverage about her "honesty" from the jackals of the mainstream press. The bottom line, though, is that she's never going to persuade. That's because she hates the people she thinks she can persuade. As President Lincoln purportedly said, you can never fool all of the people all of the time.

Good riddance.

