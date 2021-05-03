Liz Cheney reportedly acts like a pig, not just to Trump, but to other Republicans, and may lose her GOP post soon

Liz Cheney is in trouble.

After winning handily as chair of the House Republican Conference in Congress in February shortly after her unpopular vote to impeach President Trump, House members are now looking to get rid of her.

Axios had the scoop on that:

Top Republicans are turning on Rep. Liz Cheney, the party’s highest-ranking woman in Congress, with one conservative leader suggesting she could be ousted from her GOP post within a month. Why it matters: The comments by Reps. Steve Scalise, the minority whip, and Jim Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, carry weight because of their close relationship with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — who is openly feuding with Cheney.

So it's not because of the impeachment vote, it seems, but because she can't get along with other people. She's the Queen of Mean, if the multiple incidents that Axios reported have it right.

That's far from a perfect reason for getting rid of her, but it's better than nothing, and obviously, it tells us a lot about her.

Axios focuses on the Cheney backbiting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy's not a perfect guy, either, he went along with the leftist narrative of Jan. 6 about President Trump supposedly inciting an attack on the Capitol, but he's better than Liz because he's backtracked as the facts came out, and at a minimum knows which side his political bread is buttered on. Axios reported that he'd been kibbitzing with President Trump for political support with the aim of winning back the House in 2022 in order to hold his long-cherished dream of becoming Speaker of the House. You want to win back the House, then, yes, Trump's your go-to man, his endorsements are political gold. Insult Trump and watch your voters stay home. There's a reason the #NeverTrump movement only attracted a microscopically small number of Republicans, and was then rapidly co-opted by the pervy Lincoln Project and their massive base of leftist billionaire donors. Nobody conservative wants that.

Liz, though, didn't like it, and thus, has been getting into fights with McCarthy over that, and some other stuff.

She also did other nasty things, which Axios didn't seem to notice were the kind of meanspirited things that get people's attention.

She fought with Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana for roughly the same stuff.

And she got downright petty with Rep. Jim Banks, chair of the House Republican Study Committee, calling him a "neo-Marxist."

This is a Republican leader. And she's calling one of her members, over a point of disagreement, a "neo-Marxist" like he's some Democratic campaign opponent? Things like this get people's attention, her job requires diplomacy, tact, and maybe nudging if someone is wrong, and above all, supporting the members. She seems to think her leadership position of her conference committee means that she should get rid of Republicans, and turn the GOP into some other party. Maybe she'd be happier as a Democrat, though I imagine she'd be mean there, too.

To return to her spat with McCarthy, her argument is that Trump lost the election, along with the Senate, and therefore is a loser no one should pay attention to. Republicans, see, should now look to her.

Had enough?

It's amazing to see this garbage coming from a Republican.

The losses were due not to Trump, whom she blames for them, but Democrat rigging and fraud, as it happens -- the great rigging to "fortify" the election (meaning: result) that Time magazine wrote about in triumph in February, with ballot harvesting, early voting, extended voting, lost chains of custody, unverified voter rolls, automatic voting registration, plus all the holes in election laws that GOP legislatures in Georgia, Arizona, and other places are attempting to repair before the next one. Fraud in fact, on an industrial scale, as computer expert and AT contributor Jay Valentine revealed through forensics, involving nests of fraudsters who expand and continue their activity over extended periods, unless they are stopped, which hasn't happened. Some 70% of Republicans (and the president of Mexico, who has seen this movie himself) believe Trump's loss was due to massive fraud and America's election was stolen.

Trump's incredible coattails in the House somehow lacked a coat, while Biden's candidacy for president had absolutely no coattails, and the old doddering fool who campaigned just minimally, somehow got 81 million votes, even more than the genuinely popular President Obama. Trump took all the bellwether counties, that called elections right except now. We still don't know what happened with the mysteriously halted voting in the middle of the night in swing states and the sudden change of direction in the counting when they resumed, or why the people in Atlanta trotting out suitcases full of ballots to count after the observers were ordered home decided to lawyer up. We don't know the explanation of why a trucker was ordered to take his truck full of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. We don't know why so many ballots arrived uncreased with just one vote for Biden. We haven't gotten beyond the massive witness testimonies of various fraud incidents in multiple states at legislative hearings. We still don't understand why windows were covered from observers in Detroit, or why observers with court orders in Pennsylvania were nevertheless kept out with nobody busted for it. So many questions.

And the only reason I bring this up is that this is what Republican voters are thinking, those Republicans in the 70%. What's Liz's response to this?

It's what you think: Shutting them up. Repressing them. Blocking their voices from public life. Axios reports that she demanded that any Republican who states there was election fraud be forbidden from running for office. She's not going to argue with them as colleagues, she's just going to use muscle and power to repress them, to silence their voices, so that once again, only hers matters. She's that mean, and more to the point, she hates you.

Axios may not have known it, but they revealed a litany of examples of sheer meanness from someone who doesn't have a clue about what leadership means. No leader who has followers acts like that to members of her team and expects to stay in power. Axios reports that GOP leaders now think she will be thrown out by May's end. If so, it should have happened sooner. But better late than never.

Image: Pexels / public domain