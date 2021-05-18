Kamala Harris has an enemies list of the press

Like Nixon, Kamala Harris has an enemies list.

It's comprised of media characters who "don’t fully understand her or appreciate her life experience," writes Edward-Isaac Dovere in the Atlantic Monthly, noting her self-absorption.

Instead of go to the border, or do her job as vice president, seems she's replaced concerns about her home decorating with seethings about reporters who don't gush as enthusiastically about her as she'd like them to, and like Nixon, or Hillary Clinton, she's keeping score.

The Washington Free Beacon's Andrew Stiles writes:

According to Dovere’s reporting, Harris judiciously monitors the words journalists use to describe her. “She particularly doesn’t like the word cautious, and aides look out for synonyms too,” he writes. “Careful, guarded, and hesitant don’t go over well.” Antonyms as well, apparently. During the 2020 campaign, journalists and other libs were sounding the alarm about the word “ambitious.” This was especially true following reports that some aides to then-candidate Joe Biden thought Harris was too ambitious to be his running mate; Biden did “not want to be outshone.”

Powerline's Paul Mirengoff notes that that isn't the only indicator from the Stiles piece:

Which isn't an attractive picture. Kamala, after all, loves flattering, gushing reporters. Remember when she went shopping and trying on clothes with the denizens of CBS and CNN? To quote myself:

The girls on the bus not only covered the news, they joined in the fun. A video posted by CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns shows her press buddy CNN correspondent Maeve Reston picking out a new jacket for Harris, the star of the show, to try on in front of a mirror in a South Carolina boutique. Squeals and giggles followed. As Harris staged a shopping trip with the cameras on, the whole chick moment, politicians and press united, was captured by Reston's buddy on Twitter. The women's vote is now assured!

Here's the money quote from Stiles's reading of the Dovere piece:

In many ways, Harris is merely a non-white version of Hillary Clinton. Both women are possessed by ruthless ambition, yet lack the necessary skills to succeed in politics at the national level. They are most comfortable when regurgitating talking points and platitudes. Objectively speaking, they share a knack for unsettling laughter and launched their political careers by dating powerful men. Harris's obsession with keeping track of the politicians and reporters who "don't fully understand her or appreciate her life experience" might seem strange, but it's nothing new. Hillary did the same thing but never got a chance to exact her revenge. Alas, neither will Harris, in all likelihood.

Dovere also notes that (like Hillary, as the rest of us will note), Harris is banal. (And cripes, nasal, too, as the rest of us note.)

Critics of Harris see her vice presidency so far as a collection of unconnected set pieces. Harris arrives somewhere with the plane and the motorcade and the Secret Service agents, makes a few mostly bland statements, then tells whomever she’s meeting with about how she’s going to bring their stories back to Washington. Then she’s quickly out of sight again. She marvels aloud to aides about how the president is the same in private as he is in public—a fact that is striking to her because she is still getting to know him, and because her public and private personas are different: She is much looser, and talks more about herself and her experiences, when the cameras are off.

You can see the ignorance and self-absorption, the me-me-me animator in her, thinking only about herself. She always does that, blathering on about her 'story,' and never bothering to do her job. What's more, she's obsessed with very small things, such as particular words such as 'cautious' signalling a very small mind.

Someone like this must be unbearable.

But the enemies list is worth noting. We know that Harris likes to manipulate the press -- that was obvious enough in her planting of stories to the press about the shortcomings of her rivals as she sought the vice presidency from Joe Biden, over a group of rival black female candidate. That, too, was exposed by the Atlantic Monthly's Dovere, and once again expounded upon by Stiles at the Washington Free Beacon, sure enough, so it's pretty clear they're both seeing, from left and right, a creepy pattern.

It's disgusting. It's Putinesque. It's something much worse than Nixon was accused of doing. Obviously, Harris is so narcissistic, she has no scruples, she's basically just a beast to be fed, craving flattery from the press, demanding it, obsessing, yet using the press to smear rivals, and then keeping a scorebook for those who don't play ball. One wonders, given her prosecutorial record, how much of the state she might be using illegally to surveil and discredit her press adversaries. Sound like just the person for the presidency? It could happen. Be interesting to see what happens when the entire press at some point gets tired of this, sees more benefit in taking her down than boosting her, and eventually turns against her.

