Kamala Harris planting negative stories to knock out her potential rivals?

Kamala Harris, who was resoundingly rejected by voters before the primaries based on her phoniness, is now running a stealth campaign to be Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's vice president. Here's the Atlantic Monthly's June 30 take on it:

In public, Harris has repeatedly insisted that she's not talking about or thinking about her prospects of being picked. But judging from my conversations with people around Harris, she and her team use her prospects to book events and television hits that aim to show she's neither overeager nor overambitious. She and her team are avoiding situations that could create stumbles. They're hoping that her résumé, her background, and the force of her personality propel her. They're picking specific moments for her to grab attention on the Senate floor or send a calibrated tweet. They're tuning out political reporters who are stuck on their couches, looking to drum up content during the pandemic. They're trying to ease concerns in Biden's orbit that if she's picked and they win, she'll start running for president the morning after the inauguration. They want her on the ticket, and positioned to be the Democratic nominee in 2024.

It's been in the news quite a bit that she wants the job bad even though she's effectively been saying "Who, me?"

She's been showing up at every press opportunity to smile and look occupied with legislation — popular uncontroversial measures, such as making Juneteenth a holiday. She's also been out there denouncing cops and blaming Trump. In addition, she's had what looks like some heavy-duty plastic surgery in a bid to look better on camera. Nothing to see here, move along, la di da...

But behind the phony smiles and demurs, she's campaigning like crazy to undercut her potential black-woman rivals, planting negative stories about them in the press about them to keep Biden from picking them. Call it a campaign to one.

The Washington Free Beacon has the full long-knives-out story:

Curiously enough, negative stories about Harris's potential rivals for the VP slot have been popping up of late in mainstream media outlets. Imagine that.

Those potential Democrat rivals include Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Val Demings, and Rep. Karen Bass, all black women who could also take that coveted vice presidential slot.

In recent weeks, all three have had negative stories published about them—almost certainly the result of opposition research fed to reporters by a rival. Within a span of two days earlier this month, Vox and Politico published similar stories criticizing Demings's record as Orlando police chief. Harris has been criticized in similar fashion for pursuing "tough on crime" policies as California attorney general back when the Democratic Party still believed in crime prevention — although neither story mentions Harris's record. Around the same time, ABC News published a story highlighting Bottoms's ties to "controversial figure" Kasim Reed, the former Atlanta mayor who left office in disgrace amid a federal corruption investigation that resulted in prison time for a number of his senior staffers. Harris herself is no stranger to controversial figures. Her political career emerged as she was in a relationship with former San Francisco mayor (and Washington Free Beacon Man of the Year) Willie Brown, who was also the subject of a federal corruption investigation — but once again, Harris's similar background went unmentioned. Following reports that Biden was considering Bass because of her relative lack of interest in using the VP gig as a platform to launch a presidential campaign in 2024, Politico came through with an article about how the congresswoman once described Cuban dictator Fidel Castro as "comandante en jefe" (commander in chief). "Florida Democrats recoil at Karen Bass VP float," the headline read.

It sounds like she's got the hooks in at JournoList, which wouldn't be surprising at all, given her closeness to the old Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama political machine. The stories are coming out with perfect timing, and they're echo-chambering each other to magnify the "narrative."

It's a reverberation of her record as a dirty trickster prosecutor, the kind who could plant evidence on the innocent and defend phony made up questions to convict someone in a death penalty case, which is what she did. Planting evidence is "her M.O.," as Glenn Reynolds noted at Instapundit.

And like her plastic surgery, it's really pretty obvious.

Bad stories about rivals in Vox — really? Vox? The Vox, founded by Ezra Klein, who, coincidence of coincidences, also founded JournoList in a bid to make journalists the Obama machine's echo chamber? Sure enough, Vox.

And planting evidence isn't her only M.O., either — she's quite skilled at manipulating different kinds of media. Remember this CNN/CBS shopping excursion with the girls on the bus?

Remember all her fake Twitter followers, put there by her own minions, to make Harris look more influential than she really is?

Remember her suspiciously timed legislation which came about just before the Jussie Smollett racist-attack hoax?

She's an operator, so too bad about the rivals, she's out use the press to knock them out.

Because with dotard Joe in the presidential chair, it's pretty obvious Harris is going to have some pretty impressive catbird-seat level power. She'll be the heir apparent, perfectly positioned, for when Joe makes his exit, either during, or shortly after he takes power. He's a placeholder after all, and she knows it. She knows the plan, which is why this represents a golden opportunity for her. What better than to have the real power in the White House, well positioned for 2024?

So there she goes, padding like a duck underwater, trying to pretend to be all uninterested, when the reality shows she's willing to jump into any bed and manipulate any 27-year-old who knows nothing, to bite and claw her way to the top. Harris has no limits, and voters should beware if dodderig old Biden's fool enough to pick Harris as his running mate. She'll get him, too.

Image credit: Screen shot from MSNBC via shareable YouTube, processed with FotoSketcher.