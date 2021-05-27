Joe Biden lied about his involvement in Hunter's Ukrainian affairs

Through the presidential campaign, Joe Biden was clear: his son Hunter's affairs in Ukraine were his own business and Biden had nothing to do with them. Like Sergeant Schultz, he knew nothing. Even when one of Hunter's old partners, Tony Bobulinski, said Biden was absolutely involved in Hunter's China business affairs, Biden continued to deny involvement. However, emails from Hunter's abandoned computer show that, while Biden was vice president, he met the whole Russian and Ukraine cabal for dinner.

In September 2019, the Democrats, as part of their endless efforts to oust Trump, charged that he committed an impeachable offense during the call. This faked charge stemmed from Trump asking Ukraine's president to investigate Hunter Biden's involvement with Burisma, which may have led to Biden extorting the new Ukraine government by threatening to withhold badly needed funds if it didn't fire the prosecutor looking into Burisma. By attacking Trump, Democrats were desperately trying to divert attention from the fact that Biden is one of the most corrupt politicians in American political history, who used his drug-addled, debauched son as a conduit for payments from foreign governments.

Throughout all this, Biden was absolutely clear: Hunter's business was not Joe's business. In 2019, when asked about his involvement with Hunter's affairs in Ukraine, Joe was emphatic. "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business doings."

Just a few months later, Joe was back again with the same narrative:

While we all suspected that this was a lie, we didn't have the proof. The fact that Tony Bobulinski said Joe was involved with Hunter's Chinese affairs (which happened after Biden left the White House) didn't prove that he was also involved with Hunter's Ukraine affairs.

Now, though, we have the proof. A series of emails from Hunter Biden's ever helpful laptop show Hunter arranging an April 15, 2015 dinner meeting between his dad (who was then vice president), on the one hand, and, on the other hand, Hunter's Ukrainian, Russian, and Kazakh business partners:

Joe Biden met with his son's Russian, Ukrainian and Kazakhstani business associates while vice president, emails show. Hunter Biden wrote to a friend before the 2015 Washington DC dinner that it was 'ostensibly to discuss food security', but was in fact an opportunity to introduce his potential clients and partners to his powerful father. [snip] A guest list Hunter prepared for the dinner at the private 'Garden Room' at Georgetown's Café Milano included corrupt, late former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkovhis wife Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina, and a Mexican ambassador.

The Daily Mail story has all the details, along with pictures of the emails. The following pictures are the ones that specifically make it clear that old Joe was deeply involved — and I've highlighted the relevant language:

This meal took place over a year after the U.S. Treasury had flagged something suspicious about the $3.5 million that Baturina had sent to Rosement Seneca. And it took place 11 months before Joe Biden told Ukraine he wouldn't release promised American dollars unless the government fired the prosecutor investigating corruption at Burisma.

I believe that the technical term for Biden is "liar, liar, pants on fire." He is a compulsive liar and a corrupt man, and he seems determined to destroy America from within.

