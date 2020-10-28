Tucker Carlson’s interview with Tony Bobulinski is must-see TV

On Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson did something he’d never done before: He dedicated his entire show to a single interview. The person he interviewed was Tony Bobulinski, an experienced international businessman who found himself working with Hunter Biden, James Biden, and others on a deal between the Biden group and CEFC, a Chinese energy company with ties to the Communist government and the military. Bobulinski powerfully confirms that Joe Biden was deeply involved in the transaction, which had its beginnings when Joe was still Vice President.

Fox News has not yet uploaded (and may never upload) the interview in its entirety. However, the four videos below bring together almost everything from the interview.

Tucker opened by making the point that he was dedicating his show to the Bobulinski interview because the rest of the American media are assiduously ignoring the story, downplaying it, or claiming it’s a Russian smear. The leader of the Russian smear approach is, naturally, Rep. Adam Schiff, a man who has all the hallmarks of a conscienceless psychopath. Ironically, it was Schiff’s smear about Hunter Biden’s hard drive that led Bobulinski, a Democrat, to go public with his story.

If you can’t watch the interview, here’s a brief overview:

Bobulinksi is a former Naval Officer with a Q clearance. That’s an extremely high clearance level for people working in the Department of Energy – and Bobulinski worked in the Navy’s nuclear program. He comes from a military family and is very proud of that legacy.

After leaving the Navy, Bobulinski became an international businessman. His expertise led to Hunter Biden and his people wooing Bobulinski to give them the business expertise they needed to get their partnership up and running.

The partnership, SinoHawk, was intended to bring together CEFC and the Biden family. Both Hunter and James Biden, after all, brought nothing to the table other than their last name and, with it, the promise that China would have access to political influence at the highest level of American government.

Bobulinski’s name recently became public knowledge when James Gilliar, another businessman working on SinoHawk, sent an email to Tony Bobulinski, setting out the terms Gilliar had been negotiating with CEFC. What caught everyone’s interest was the statement that Hunter would hold “10[%] for the Big Guy.” Bobulinski confirmed that Joe Biden was the “Big Guy.”

At this point, Schiff, the media, and Joe Biden, none of whom ever denied the legitimacy of the email, claimed that the whole thing was a Russian smear. This unfounded accusation got Bobulinski’s dander up. As a naval officer from a military family and a true patriot, being smeared as a Russian agent was beyond the pale.

Bobulinski demanded that Schiff retract the insult and, when Schiff failed to do so, he went public and did a full document dump. Bobulinski had saved everything – every document, every email, and every text.

That’s the quick background to the interview with Carlson, during which Bobulinski said that

Hunter and James Biden brought nothing to the deal other than the Biden family name,

What China wanted was the Biden family name,

Joe Biden was involved in the business deal, so much so that he had veto power over negotiations,

In 2017, Bobulinski met Joe Biden twice when the Biden side of SinoHawk was courting him to step in and act as CEO,

Bobulinski also spoke at length with James Biden, Joe’s brother,

When Bobulinski asked James how they could get away with this kind of deal, which seemed to be falling into dangerous territory given that Joe could run again for president, James announced, “plausible deniability,” and

The Biden group stiffed Bobulinski, leaving him out of pocket for all his expenses while channeling CEFC’s money into another entity that did not involve Bobulinski.

If we had a decent media, this story would be on every front page and at the top of every news hour. Instead, Bobulinski is trying desperately to get Americans to know that he is not a Russian agent and that Joe Biden was in bed with the Communist Chinese government, starting when he was Vice President and continuing after he left the White House. This screenshot from Memeorandum shows that none of the legacy media outlets are touching the story:

(As an aside, and separate from the Bobulinski interview, a former CIA operations office believes it’s entirely possible that Biden was already doing China’s bidding in 2012, when the Obama administration gave China free rein in the South China Sea.)

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

In case the embedded videos do not play, you can find them here, here, here, and here.

We’ve always known Joe Biden is an odd bird. Just think of the lies, the egotistical boasting, the offers to fight people, the skinny dipping, and the way he fondles and sniffs little girls. He is a genuinely creepy man.

It speaks volumes about Washington D.C. and the Democrat party that Joe spent 47 years in the Swamp and rose to the second-highest office in the land. What we’ve learned now, though, irrefutably and without any Russian hokum, is that Joe Biden is also a profoundly corrupt man who willingly sold out America and her allies to enrich himself and his sleazy, incompetent family.

Image: Tony Bobulinski Tucker Carlson interview. Tucker Carlson Show screengrab.