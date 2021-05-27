Bye-bye Trump, bye-bye CNN

The collapse of CNN continues. Wonder what their advertising rate card looks like? This is from Jordan Lancaster:

During the primetime hours of 8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (EST), CNN lost around 65% of its total viewers since January. In the critical 25–54 age demographic, the network lost 71% of its viewers for both the day and primetime. CNN's drop in viewers is larger than its competitors, but all major cable news shows have experienced a drop.

To be fair, a lot of people tuned out politics after 2020. As a friend who voted for Trump told me, he was tired of politics. My friend didn't hate the media but needed a recess. It reminded me of how I felt in the late 1970s. I loved the Bee Gees, but I didn't want to hear "Stayin' Alive" one more time. I guess we call it "saturation."

In the case of CNN, the drop is more than saturation. I see two reasons:

1. It is the consequence of a business decision to squeeze every drop out of the Orange Man. In other words, the orange dried up.

2. The programming was boring. The hosts at MSNBC are crazy but entertaining. They are liberal wackos and don't mind telling you. The CNN hosts are boring because they pretend to be journalists, and everybody watching knew that it was a fraud.

So what happens now? Honestly, I don't care. At least I don't have to sell their advertising for a living. I would hate to knock on someone's door selling a network that nobody watches.

