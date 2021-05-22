Cultural climate change the real existential threat

The confluence of multiculturalism, intersectionality, and extreme wokeness has led to its own rapid climate change. And this one is far more certain, much more concrete, and eminently easier to spot. It is cultural climate change… to the nth degree.

We are once again seeing preference given to people strictly on the basis of their skin color. Black Lives Matter, All Lives Do Not. Racial preferences abound in college admissions practices. Black? You’re in! Asian? You’re out! We are now, once again, segregating dorms, graduation ceremonies, and just about everything else, based solely on immutable characteristics such as skin color. There has even been talk in some states and localities of giving race-based preference for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Everyone must participate in the Big Lies, or risk ostracization, loss of employment, or worse. Repeat after Dr. Fauci, “COVID-19 is an existential threat, therefore we must all hide in our homes and cover our breathing apparati. Only a vaccine can set us free again… sort of, maybe.”

Repeat after the mainstream media, Deep State, and the Biden administration, “There was no fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Anyone who believes that is a nutcase and should be prevented from speaking in a public forum… if not prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Repeat after the mainstream media, “Trump colluded with Russia. He is a Russian asset, a plant. He is an existential threat to democracy and this nation that we all love so dearly. And Russia massively interfered in the 2016 presidential election, probably enabling Trump to win.”

Repeat after the education establishment, Big Media, Big Tech, Big Entertainment, and the Biden administration, “The U.S. is, and always has been, a systemically racist nation, overtly hostile to peoples of color, the LGBTQIA Community, and anyone not a white, cis-gendered, heterosexual Christian male.”

Also repeat after the education establishment, Big Media, Big Tech, Big Entertainment, and the Biden administration, “It is our moral duty to allow every person of color, every non-Christian, everyone from any marginalized group to leave their own country and seek a new and promising beginning in the United States, without exception, that they might have a chance at a better life.”

I fully expect to see, in the very near future, formalized preference for Womyn, peoples of color, and members of the LGBTQIA community at amusement parks, in post office lines, at lunch counters, for cancer screening and baptisms, at boat launches… and probably everywhere else.

You sense it. You feel it. You know it. This type of climate change is real. And damaging. As are all forms of institutionalized racial preference and discrimination.