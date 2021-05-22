Oprah’s new AppleTV+ show says celebrities aren’t like the rest of us
If you want to know what’s going on in the world, don’t (really, don’t) look at the New York Times or Washington Post. From them, you only get Democrat partisan spin. Instead, check out the Daily Mail, an enlivening mix of news and gossip that, despite grammatically awful writing, manages to get a lot of information (and dreck) across. What it succeeded in doing on Friday was to reveal the mental damage that affects so many of the celebrities who opine about and dangerously affect America’s values.
AppleTV+ has released a series of interviews between Oprah and Harry (the prince formerly known as Prince) in which we are given a pathetic insight into the mind of a marginally intelligent, minimally informed man who tragically lost his mother in the most explosive way. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that he has emotional issues or that he married a woman who knows how to manipulate all of them.
Harry’s mental fragility, however, shouldn’t make him a cultural icon. In addition, he really shouldn’t have a platform from which he can display, not only his mental issues, but emotional revelations from Oprah herself, Glenn Close, and Lady Gaga.
Rather than write at any length about any of this, I thought I’d simply copy here the titles of the many Daily Mail articles about the show and the heartbreak of celebrity-itis. By the way, I’m not denigrating the tragedies these people suffered, everything from Oprah’s being raped to Harry losing his mother in a world-shattering car accident. I’m just making a point that these are deeply damaged people, yet we keep giving them the keys to the kingdom when it comes to setting the tone in America:
- ‘WHEN will he stop?’: Royal experts say Harry’s latest ‘truth bomb’ will leave Charles and William ‘tearing their hair out’ as he drives a ‘huge gulf between him and family’... with all hope of ‘reconciliation fading’
- Prince Harry’s relationship with royals is ‘hanging by a thread’ and they ‘struggle to understand what he hopes to achieve’ with continued attacks after he accused family of ‘neglect’ in explosive Oprah ‘truth bomb’
- Inside the Sussexes’ $14million mansion: Prince Harry’s explosive new Oprah series reveals a new glimpse inside the home he shares with Meghan Markle including a disused patio, a huge open fireplace and VERY minimalist decor
- Prince Harry reveals an argument with then-girlfriend Meghan Markle pushed him to get therapy after he ‘regressed to 12-year-old Harry’ and feared he would lose her
- Prince Harry says he believed his ‘compassionate’ Oprah Winfrey interview would ‘leave door open to reconciliation’ with his family - and reveals Meghan ‘cried into her pillow’ the night before it aired
- Harry reveals heavily pregnant Meghan told him HOW she was going to kill herself just before they attended concert at Royal Albert Hall - but didn’t because she didn’t want him to lose ‘another woman in my life’
- Signs of Meghan Markle’s inner turmoil on night she told Harry she wanted to end her life: Duchess put on a brave facade but reached for her husband’s hands while he sat ‘stony-faced’ after smiling for the cameras, body language expert claims
- Harry says he felt forced to go to Nepal and his constant jet-setting as the family’s ‘yes man’ became ‘hectic to the point of exhaustion’... and led to ‘burnout’
- The bizarre therapy that promises to TAP away your trauma: EMDR therapy loved by Prince Harry uses hand taps and eye movements to ‘process bad memories’ and stars including Mel B and Jameela Jamil swear it ‘saved their lives’
- ‘I am psychologically traumatised’: Glenn Close, 74, says growing up in a cult caused all her relationships to fail as she makes emotional appearance on Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ doc
- ‘I had a total psychotic break and was not the same girl’: Lady Gaga details being raped by a producer and left pregnant aged 19 as she speaks on Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ doc
- ‘I had no idea what sex was... I didn’t know what was happening to me’: Oprah breaks down in tears as she recalls being repeatedly raped by her 19-year-old cousin at age nine during mental health series with Prince Harry
One thing that’s coming through loud and clear is that Meghan Markle is an extraordinarily manipulative woman -- and she certainly found the perfect victim in Harry.
Because it seems as if the third decade of the 21st century is all about history repeating itself, everything from 1930s-style anti-Semitism to 1970s-style malaise, it makes sense that what’s happening here is the farcical repeat of the Wallis Simpson-Edward VIII scandal. As before, we’re seeing a weak man raised in the hothouse environment of the royal family, who falls completely and totally for a powerful, manipulative American woman who forces a break between him and his family.
It was a good thing for the world when Edward abdicated because he had strong Nazi sympathies. Harry’s “abdication” is less helpful because he’s now free to contribute to the paralyzing, damaging therapeutic culture that too many celebrities, speaking from their multi-million-dollar homes, parade before Americans, encouraging a debilitating national victimhood. While the British may once have been known for their stiff upper lip, Harry will forever be remembered for his trembling lower lip.
IMAGE: Harry, the Prince of Pathetic. YouTube screengrab.