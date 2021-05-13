Compare and contrast Democrat presidents Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden

For those older folks who are beginning to think they're living through a nightmare version of the movie Groundhog Day,in a real life repeat of the failed presidency of Jimmy Carter (D) (January 20, 1977-January 20, 1981) with that of Joe Biden (D) (January 20, 2021-term ends January 20, 2025),

former President Donald J. Trump explains it all to you.

Donald J. Trump 3:09pm May 12, 2021 I see that everybody is comparing Joe Biden to Jimmy Carter. It would seem to me that is very unfair to Jimmy Carter. Jimmy mishandled crisis after crisis, but Biden has CREATED crisis after crisis. First there was the Biden Border Crisis (that he refuses to call a Crisis), then the Biden Economic Crisis, then the Biden Israel Crisis, and now the Biden Gas Crisis. Joe Biden has had the worst start of any president in United States history, and someday, they will compare future disasters to the Biden Administration—but no, Jimmy was better!

Yes, Carter definitely mishandled immigration (to be fair, so have other presidents) e.g., public education for the children here illegally with their illegal alien parents working illegally in the US. But Biden is actively encouraging people to immigrate to the US regardless of existing US immigration laws and remain here safely thus creating this border -- or lack thereof -- crisis.

Yes, Carter definitely mishandled the economy as evidenced in his notorious Malaise Speech, blaming the nation's then economic problems on its citizens. "We can see this crisis in the growing doubt about the meaning of our own lives and in the loss of a unity of purpose for our nation,” but Biden and his proposed multi trillion (trillion with a t -- not b or m) dollar plan to be paid for by "the rich" -- which is all of us -- and other bizarre ideas, e.g., paying people not to work, is already creating destructive inflation.

Yes, Carter definitely mishandled his Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt and more than mishandled his anti-Jewish bigotry but Biden, who to his credit is not anti-Jewish, has definitely created the present dangerous situation in Israel that is encouraging the Arabs in Gaza to indiscriminately bomb Israel's civilian population centers (more than 1500 missiles as of this writing), probably with the aid of Iran and maybe Russia. The Biden administration is blaming both sides.

Over six months ago, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the US signed a solid peace agreement, the Abraham Accords, strongly shepherded by Trump which Biden is actively undermining.

Yes, again, Carter definitely mishandled the gas shortage and long gas lines as he advised Americans to set their thermostats to 55 degrees overnight during the winter months to “waste less energy,” offering his guidance in a televised address to the nation on February 2, 1977, in the midst of a national natural gas shortage.

In laying out his proposed national energy policy, Carter did not call for reducing taxes on or regulation of the energy industry to incentivize increases in production. Instead, he prioritized “conservation.”

But Biden has cancelled the Keystone pipeline, which would have increased our energy independence. And with the unexpected shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, supposedly by evil alien cyber-attackers, long gas lines have returned to the southeast U.S. Biden and the Consumer Product Safety Commission promptly responded, warning desperate drivers of bad, bad, gasoline-powered polluting cars not to store excess gas in plastic bags. And other helpful hints.

And so, as Trump concluded, Biden has accomplished what was thought impossible -- in a little over 100 days he has proven to be a worse president than Jimmy Carter. And frighteningly, worse to come. And now we can understand why the Bidens towered over the shrunken Carters in this recent photo.