Joe Biden’s back-handed Police Week ‘tribute’

Starting in 1962, with a proclamation from President Kennedy, May 15 is National Peace Officers Memorial Day, with the week in which May 15 falls denominated as National Police Week. The purpose of this day and week is to honor those officers who have lost their lives while on duty. The last year, of course, has been an exceptionally deadly one for law enforcement.

Because it is a federal day and week, whoever occupies the White House issues a proclamation in honor of the day. With that in mind, does this sound as if it’s part of a presidential tribute to law enforcement officers?

This year, we also recognize that in many of our communities, especially Black and brown communities, there is a deep sense of distrust towards law enforcement; a distrust that has been exacerbated by the recent deaths of several Black and brown people at the hands of law enforcement.

If your answer is “no,” you also won’t be surprised to learn that it’s a passage from “President” Biden’s Proclamation on Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week, 2021.

Instead of just focusing on the good works, sacrifice, and heroism many officers performed throughout the past year, Joe and the woke aides who most likely wrote this travesty for him couldn’t resist throwing a dig at the men and women in blue. And it makes sense why they would: AOC and her minions declared war on the police while urging elected officials to defund them.

The proclamation continues:

In order to rebuild that trust, our State, local, and Federal Government and law enforcement agencies must protect constitutional rights, ensure accountability for misconduct, and embrace policing that reflects community values and ensures community safety.

I suppose the “community values” that “ensures community safety” include catch-and-release bail policies that have released dangerous, violent felons back on the street, courtesy of Democrats.

Contrast Biden’s bitter diatribe with a passage from President Trump’s Police week proclamation in 2019:

Our Nation’s law enforcement officers serve with courage, dedication, and strength. They fearlessly enforce our laws, even at the risk of personal peril, safeguarding our property, our liberty, and our lives. We owe them, and their families, our full and enduring support.

No full and enduring support coming from Old Joe and his minions. Instead, we are treated to a few boiler-plate platitudes followed by a kick in the teeth to the Thin Blue Line.

Speaking of The Thin Blue Line, progressives are conducting a full-scale assault on the thin blue line flag as well as the thin red line flag (supporting firefighters). These far-left cowards masquerading as “civil rights activists” would never have the stones to try implementing these bans immediately after our enemies attempt another 9/11-style attack. At that point, the average American would be able to connect the dots and there would be massive pushback against them if they even raised the issue.

Biden infamously said that Antifa is “an idea.” Well, Joe, that “idea” has perpetrated a sustained several-month-long violent attack on the Portland Federal Courthouse, among other buildings. But that “idea” doesn’t qualify as an “insurrection,” does it, Attorney General Merrick Garland?

It’s a slap in the face to front-line law enforcement officers that Antifa gets a pass on violent rioting and blatant assaults on police, while the upper echelon of the Garland Justice Department focuses on Trump supporters, many of them elderly. I suspect A.G. Garland is still bitter that Republicans denied him a seat on the Supreme Court, and now this is payback time. And that’s a disservice to the American public and an insult to the entire law enforcement community.

Michael A. Bertolone, M.S. is a past Executive V.P. of the Monroe County (N.Y) Law Enforcement Association, and a freelance writer in Rochester, NY. His other articles can be found at American Thinker and Substack.