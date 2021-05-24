Chrissy Teigen gets dumped by Macy's and Bloomingdale's, dinged by SNL

So once again, President Trump got it right.

Way back during his presidency, he identified Hollywood celeb and lifestyle "influencer" Chrissy Teigen as songwriter John Legend's "filthy-mouthed wife."

That's a gentle way of putting it, given the newly exposed reasons for her comeuppance.

Page Six has learned that Bloomingdale's walked away from a deal with Chrissy Teigen at the 11th hour because of her explosive cyberbullying scandal. Macy's — which shares a parent company with the Upper East Side institution — appeared to drop Teigen's "Cravings by Chrissy" cookware line this week after model Courtney Stodden (who uses gender-neutral pronouns) revealed that Teigen had encouraged them to kill themselves in private Twitter messages when they were just 16 years old. Now we're told that Bloomingdale's was hours away from signing a contract with the Twitter personality and cookbook author, which would see her host a promotional event for the store, but pulled the plug on Monday because of the toxic press swirling[.]

It's not just "toxic press"; it's a shocking record of bullying bad deeds. According to the New York Post's Page Six:

Teigen has been exposed for sending shockingly cruel messages to other women on social media, telling TV personality Courtney Stodden in 2011 to "Go. To sleep. Forever." and mocking Lindsay Lohan, who has admitted to cutting herself in the past, by tweeting that same year: "Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone." In 2013, Teigen publicly called "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham "a whore."

This is incredibly cruel when you think about it. These are all screwed up stars. Like them or not, they're vulnerable. Some of them really do terrible things, such as try to commit suicide or find themselves involuntarily committed. Many have drinking or drug problems; many end up in serial rehab. You see a lot of this in young Hollywood culture, where fame is a lot for them, drugs are all over, flatterers do anything, and pervy Hollywood casting couch directors demand sex for favors. That messes up a lot of them, which should be no surprise to anyone.

Interestingly, on top of this, comedian Pete Davidson, another vulnerable who's had his problems and obviously could see what Teigen had done to others, took a dig at her in his Saturday Night Live performance.

Unlike Dan Crenshaw, who showed Davidson nothing but kindness and forgiveness for some inappropriate humor directed against him, Teigen twisted the knife with killing words on her particular targets, making their pain quite a bit worse. That's quite a contrast, for perspective.

And no, she wasn't a professional troll hiding from mom's basement; she was a star herself when she did this stuff, as if fame and fortune and nice houses and a fancy husband for herself just weren't enough — she needed to take down others, too.

It's an interesting fall, because Trump saw right through her early.

When I first heard of her, it was from the perspective of her gross, disgusting tweets about President Trump and everything else, while all along running a retail empire with Target and expecting us to buy her goods, which seemed a bit bad for Target to be involved with. I wrote about first hearing of her in 2019, describing what I had learned:

Then I went to Teigen's Twitter site — and was taken aback. Teigen's entire Twitter page was like an unflushed toilet, with the foulest of language directed at Trump, interspersed in a hellscape of vulgarities, banalities, and trivialities such as a video of herself in the act of passing gas, if not manically laughing or else posting pictures of her kids accompanied by foul-language observations. It was an open call for eye bleach. Trump must have known who Teigen is in describing her as "filthy mouthed," of all the things he could have done to describe her. But rather than show him otherwise by not being foul-mouthed for a spell, Teigen stepped up the barnyard language, emitting an amazingly vile and vulgar series of tweets: [gross tweets] And Target is shilling merchandise with this vulgarian's name on it?

Target did indeed let her go — not just for her bullying, but perhaps because she also loudly shoved money to bail out looters as Black Lives Matter and Antifa were burning America's cities, including Target's flagship store in Minneapolis, loudly raising her donations every time President Trump made critical remarks.

Once again, she fell short on compassion for the real victims, such as the black shopkeepers whose life work was destroyed in the burn-and-loot attacks. She didn't even seem to have a sense of self-preservation, given that BLM and Antifa trashed and looted Target itself, in its Minneapolis flagship store, probably helping themselves even to her wares. Compassion for victims? No, just compassion for thugs and looters.

She also spearheaded the attempted (and failed) boycott of Goya Foods, imagining that cancel culture could never come back to bite her. Such irony there.

The Target pullout was the tip of the iceberg, and she got away with this garbage for a long, long time. Now, as the bullying scandal grows, it's turned on her and built into an avalanche.

Seems political activity and gross tweets are bad enough, but apparently possible to get away with, at least for a while. The buying public, though, won't put up with cruel serial bullying of the vulnerable, no matter what their politics. Retailers know their customers, and that's a point upon which everyone, right or left, moves in one direction.

Good riddance, and may this be a lesson to her that all the social media and red carpet appearances in the world are meaningless if the public thinks you're vicious. Maybe she can learn from it and change.

Image: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.