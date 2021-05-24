The curious case of the BLM-loving Capitol riot provocateur who was paid $35K each by CNN and NBC

Well, this isn't going to help the corporate media narrative that "insurrectionists" inspired by President Trump's rhetoric tried to overthrow democracy at the Capitol. Yesterday on ABC's This Week, George Will said, "I would like to see January 6th as burned into the American mind as firmly as 9/11," and I don't think he meant as an example of agents provocateurs creating false flag incidents to discredit their political rivals.

But thanks to a court filing that has escaped corporate media notice, we now know that the Justice Department has seized over $60,000 from the bank accounts of John Earle Sullivan, who sold video he took of activities that day, including of the murder of Ashli Babbitt, under the theory that it was the fruit of a criminal act.



Tooele County Sheriff via the Washington Times.

Rowan Scarborough reports for the Washington Times:

Assistant U.S. Attorney Candice C. Wong said that Mr. Sullivan received $90,875 for rights to his widely posted self-narrated video. (snip) It included the stark scene of Ashli Babbitt being fatally shot by an unidentified Capitol Police officer as protesters tried to smash their way into the House Speaker's Lobby. Of that sum, the government has seized $62,813, the court filing said. The seizure was authorized by two sealed warrants signed in April by a judge magistrate. Mr. Sullivan, a Utah resident active on social media under the name "Jayden X" as a Black Lives Matter supporter and leader of Insurgence USA, bragged afterward that filming the Babbitt killing would earn him "millions of dollars" in video rights. Mr. Sullivan, 26, is the lone left-wing activist identified to date amid a sea of some 800 Trump supporters who invaded after President Trump delivered his "Stop the Steal" rally speech. Protesters were trying to stop a joint session of Congress from certifying President Biden's electoral college win. Mr. Sullivan has a history of attending BLM demonstrations and encouraging violence. In Provo, Utah, police charged him with threatening a woman driver and damaging her car during a June 29 George Floyd protest. He came to Washington in August and at a BLM rally urged protesters to drag Mr. Trump out of the White House, according to court filings.

While the names of the media outlets that paid Sullivan are redacted from Ms. Wong's court filing, as the Western Journal notes:

However, in a February court hearing, Sullivan's lawyers submitted invoices showing CNN and NBC each paid him $35,000 for the rights to his footage.

NEW: John Sullivan, charged for his participation in the Jan. 6 riots, was paid $35,000 apiece from CNN and NBC for his footage inside the Capitol. More on his detention hearing from @joshgerstein https://t.co/m46NgKVzKA — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 17, 2021

While Sullivan was charged with new crimes last week, unlike the many alleged rioters held in solitary confinement, he is out on bail:

On Wednesday, the Justice Department filed a new eight-count indictment against Mr. Sullivan with two new charges. They include that he lied to the FBI when he denied he carried any weapon inside the Capitol when in fact he had a knife. Mr. Sullivan is free pending trial but his social media activities are restricted.

It is quite interesting that Assistant U.S. Attorney Wong is pursuing this case. Maybe it has something to do with her having served as clerk for then-judge Kavanaugh and Justice Alito and also as chief of staff and co-counselor to the assistant attorney general during to Trump administration.

