China, having weakened the West with COVID, threatens Australia

For anyone doubting whether China has Taiwan in its sights, a warning that the Global Times, a Chinese communist party media outlet, issued to Australia should set those doubts to rest. Having concluded that Joe Biden is not a threat, China is busy letting other regional powers know that they had better not cross China. In response to Australia's participation in joint military exercises in the East China Sea, China's propaganda outlet threatened it with intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

Taiwan is a prosperous and free island located off the southeastern coast of China. The two countries are separated from each other only by the Taiwan Straits. Taiwan maintains that it is the legitimate government of China, while the Chinese Communist Party claims that it is a pretender nation. The CCP has long made known its desire to conquer Taiwan and bring it into the mainland fold.

For just as long, the United States has made it known that if China attacks Taiwan, the United States — and, indeed, much of the free world — will respond vigorously. Recent events, though, show that China no longer believes that America's anger — or anger from any other nations — is a hindrance to its imperialist goals.

In America, those holding political and economic power have already sold themselves to China. They are governing America as a Chinese colony, with China calling the shots on domestic policy. Biden sits at the top of this heap, having sold out to China for massive sums of money via his corrupt, moronic, drug-addicted, and debauched son.

Around the world, other nations, especially nations in China's geographic region, have fallen into China's debt thanks to its Belt and Road Initiative. And as is true in America, myriad Western nations have shifted their manufacturing sectors to China. A country like Australia makes practically nothing on its own anymore. It has a thriving housing industry but is dependent on China for everything manufactured.

And speaking of Australia, it recently joined with the U.S., France, and Japan to be part of a training drill — the Exercise Jeanne d'Arc 21 — in the East China Sea. China was incensed that one of the nations it now views as a vassal had the temerity to pretend it could be part of any military activity hostile to China. According to the Daily Mail, the party's mouthpiece, The Global Times, struck back with crude ferocity:

'The People's Liberation Army doesn't even need to make pointed responses to the joint drill since it's insignificant militarily,' the article said. 'Australia's military is too weak to be a worthy opponent of China, and if it dares to interfere in a military conflict for example in the Taiwan Straits, its forces will be among the first to be hit. 'Australia must not think it can hide from China if it provokes. 'Australia is within range of China's conventional warhead-equipped DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile.'

The same article explains that China has already been putting pressure on Australia's economy for daring to associate China with COVID:

Over the past year China has slapped more than $20 billion worth of arbitrary trade bans and tariffs on Australian exports as an apparent punishment for calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic — which first appeared in Wuhan in 2019. Tensions were further strained last month when various figures including the likes of Defence Minister Peter Dutton, Former Defence Minister Christopher Pyne and Home Affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo, all suggested the 'drums of war' in the region are getting louder.

There is nothing more dangerous than a weak America. There's a reason wars happen on the watch of Democrat presidents. The world's bad actors understand that Democrat presidents will huff, puff, and do nothing — or strike back so ineffectually they make the situation worse.

The Chinese respected Trump because he made it clear that he would stop at nothing to defend America and her allies. They have nothing but contempt for Biden and for all the Western nations they already battered with the biological warfare of COVID. So here we are, with Western nations, which ought to be breaking China completely by ostracizing her from all trade and travel, being forced to cower before her threats.

Image: Chinese military parade. YouTube screen grab.