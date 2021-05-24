George Papadopoulos: 'I put my reputation on the line' that Durham will expose 'conspiracy' by Obama admin

Over the weekend, George Papadopoulos offered a ray of hope to those of us who have just about given up on any justice being administered to the conspirators who manufactured the Russia Hoax and attempted to throw the 2016 election to Hillary Clinton. Jordan Conradson of The Gateway Pundit sat down with George Papadopoulos and his wife Simona following their appearance at a rally in Glendale, AZ Saturday and posted the interview on Rumble (embedded below).

After noting that the Durham probe became criminal after Durham traveled to Italy, on the trail of Professor Joseph Mifsud, who lured Papadopoulos into the plot, and Simona (who is Italian) stating that the Italian government is in a cover-up, George went on to say:

Rumble video screengrab

George: It's a complicated story and If people want to get a full A-Z, I have a book out that details it in a chronological manner called Deep State Target… Sydney Powell about two years ago had filed some sort of request and we learned that Mifsud's phone is in the hands of the DOJ… We just don't know where this person went, why he's being hidden and who's hiding him… They know exactly who this is. I think they're waiting for it and they're going to expose it. And, it's going to come at the right time after some of this stuff with the audit comes out. That's what I predict of course. Conradson: What about Durham? Is he real or is he just another big lie? George: My opinion is that Durham is very real… I know who he has interviewed in October 2019. Specific guys with the U.S. intelligence community that should not have been meeting with me, this infamous Australian diplomat, we know he's spoken to the Italians, to various governments. He has been working non-stop since 2019 where I think he got all the juicy info back then. Then Barr appoints some special council a month before Biden goes to the White House, and now Durham is simply, in my opinion like I said I don't talk to Durham, he's waiting for the right moment to expose what he has learned and I think it is going to be tantamount to conspiracy in the Obama Administration. I truly believe that. I think he is incredibly real and I would actually put my entire reputation on the line saying this… It's going to be very interesting to see when and how that information comes out, how the media tries to deflect or cover it up. Conradson: Do you have an estimate of when that information might come out? George: I think by this summer we're going to have a final conclusion on Durham. This thing can't last forever but I just think he's giving Biden over 100 days to start really dropping what he has. And if he has nothing, I'm on the record of saying I put my reputation on the line regarding Durham. [bolding and colored font in original]

I hope Papadopoulos's interviews with the Durham team have given him special insight into what lies ahead. But after having burned so often waiting for and expecting justice, I am wary. I'm with Mark Wauck, who wrote:

I'm still skeptical. There was plenty of time to produce the Mifsud evidence. But I'll happily eat crow if it turns out to be true.

Correction: Fixed brain freeze–induced random use of Stephanopoulos in place of Papdopoulos.