Like the song goes: "Ladies and gentlemen, this is Mambo Number Five". Keep the wonderful rhythm of mambo on the soundtrack and just say: "Ladies and gentlemen this is impeachment # 3".

What do you do when the border is a mess and gasoline prices are out of control? You try to impeach Trump again by starting another investigation.

What exactly is this new investigation going to investigate? Let's listen to Senator Mitch McConnell:

“It’s not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could lay on top of the existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress....."

The answer is nothing. There are already various investigations underway, as the senator said.

I like what Senator Marco Rubio tweeted about this:

Marco Rubio @marcorubio Last night I read the bill creating a January 6th commission It isn’t designed to produce a serious inquiry It’s designed to be used as partisan political weapon I am a no

Good for him and the other GOP senators holding the line.

I smell a party looking for a distraction here:

1) The border is a mess and people are being released without court dates. I'm confused. I thought that these people were seeking asylum. It sounds to me like they are just walking into the country.

2) Inflation is showing its ugly face. Just ask the moms shopping at the local stores after filling the gas tank.

3) Support for Israel is dividing Democrats. President Biden has an Israel problem and it's not from the GOP side.

Last, but not least, the 50-50 Senate is making it very difficult for the "majority" to do anything and the left is growing unhappy. They want to pack the courts and force Justice Stephen Breyer out, but it's not likely to happen.

So what do you when the weight of governing hits you between the eyes? Or when the absence of Trump cuts your ratings in half?

You reach for your favorite "nicotine Trump" and smoke lots of it to get over reality or bring back the viewers.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: Phil Roeder

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.