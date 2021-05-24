EPA puts inconvenient data on 1930s drought and heat wave down the memory hole

Scaring the public into supporting the economy-wrecking Green Bad Deal is easier if we hide the data on previous periods of rising temperatures. And that is what has been done by our very own EPA, as Larry Hamlin documents at Watts Up With That:

The EPA has deleted (this chart and data no longer exist at the EPA website) its prior indicator climate data trend chart showing “unusually hot and cold temperatures” across the U.S. and showing the U.S. Heat Wave Index from 1895 to 2015 (shown below) that clearly established the unique drought and heat period of the 1930s.

The new chart substituted for the memory-holed one does make the current situation (if you ignore the satellite-measured data) look worse:

And, just to make sure that the inconvenient truth of 1930s heat disappears, just leave the decade off your charts of heatwaves:

If global warming climate change is not a scam, why do they keep behaving as if they have so much to hide?

