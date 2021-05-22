Can anti-Trump RINO Rep. Anthony Gonzalez survive a primary challenge?

You may recall that Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (RINO-Ohio) is one of ten Republican House members who voted to impeach President Trump after he left office on the bogus charge that he had incited the riot in the nation's capital on January 6. For this, Gonzalez was formally censured in early May by the Ohio Republican Party and asked to resign.

Far from being chastised, Gonzalez continued his vendetta against Trump and by extension MAGA-supporters. He next voted for the Democrat resolution to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 fracas. Nancy Pelosi, chief proponent of the commission, says the commission will be "independent and bipartisan." Who in his right mind could believe Pelosi on this? Was there anything remotely fair or honest in the way Pelosi's House of Representative held its two Trump impeachment trials?

In reality, the January 6 commission will function as a red herring designed to advance the Democrat agenda going into the 2022 election. The commission will be to focus media attention on the false Democrat argument that the events on January 6 constituted an insurrection. By any objective standard, it did not. All the ensuing kabuki theatrics will be a replay of the Russian collusion hoax, with the corporate media aggressively pushing the Democrat agenda. This will be done with the intent to take the spotlight off the mounting failures of the Harris/Biden administration. And for this, Gonzalez voted "yes."

It is interesting to hear Gonzalez's spurious argument as to why he shouldn't be purged from the Republican Party or primaried. It's the usual trite blather: we need to be a big tent party; we can't chase voters away; dissent is healthy. There is some truth in all those sayings, but they miss the point. Gonzalez conflates his treason to the GOP with legitimate dissent. Nobody would have thought ill of Benedict Arnold if he had merely disagreed with George Washington on tactics or strategy. But Arnold went beyond the pale. He gave aid and comfort to the enemy, just as Anthony Gonzalez has done. Gonzalez seemingly lacks the wisdom to heed the words of Abraham Lincoln ("a house divide cannot stand") or Jesus (Mark 3:25: "and if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand").

Gonzalez is in survival mode. He's throwing self-serving excuses around in the hope that some might stick. Just as likely, he's also auditioning for a lucrative post-political career in the arms of those who first recruited him to come back to Ohio from California to run for office. Gonzalez is angling to be the poster body purged by the narrow, mean-spirited Republican Party. His big-money backers will lap that up.

There is another aspect to this Gonzalez affair. In January, Ohio's Republican senator, Rob Portman, made a surprise announcement that he will not be running for re-election in 2022. This has created a scramble within the GOP of those aspiring for his seat. Two of them are former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel and ex–Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken.

As to Gonzalez's vote to impeach President Trump, Timken was initially soft on Gonzalez. In February she said he had "a rational reason" for voting to impeach and that he's of value to the Republican Party. But now that Mandel, a MAGA man, has sharply criticized Timken for supporting Gonzalez, she has abruptly changed her tune. She now is reported to favor Gonzalez out of office. Some profile in courage that Timken is. Ironically, Timken was elected to head the Ohio GOP in 2017 based on Trump's support.

Anthony Gonzalez and Jane Timken typify all that is wrong with the established Republican Party. The sooner they and their ilk are driven from power, the stronger and better the party will be. To be a big tent party does not require that back-stabbers be tolerated.

Image via Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain.