Australia eyes handcuffing its population with COVID vaccine passports

A passport was once highly valued by travelers but not compulsory. Signed by the sovereign, it said: "The bearer of this passport has my protection. He is free to travel anywhere. Do not pester him."

Gradually, passports became compulsory bureaucratic tools to control and track international travelers.

Now the illiberal government of Australia is proposing digital travel passports within our own country, available only to the guinea pigs who participate in its COVID vaccine experiments.

If digital airline passports become mandatory, we may just decide to stay at home and fly nowhere. Travel bubbles will implode, all the flying kangaroos will be grounded, and suddenly we will have achieved "zero emissions" in the aviation industry. All Greens (except climate conventioneers) will surely celebrate.

Where does this nonsense stop? Flu kills more people than COVID — must we present Ekka-flu passports to policemen at the gates, and pub passports to bouncers in the bar? Do they restore the border gates between states with uniformed officers demanding "passports please"? And why stop at planes — buses and trains may also carry the un-vaxxed.

("Ekka" refers to the Brisbane Exhibition, a large annual event displaying livestock, fireworks, product displays, and sideshows, running for ten days and attended by thousands of city and country people. Running in late winter, it usually spreads the current flu virus, which will probably be called "COVID" this year.)

