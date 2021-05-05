Phony Tony the mask king

Phony Tony Fauci has mastered the art of talking out of both sides of his mask, an art form comprised of telling people what the speaker wants them to believe, regardless of veracity, out of one side of your face diaper while still claiming to be the ultimate bearer of objective scientific fact out of the other.

We all know of the eminent doctor’s conflicting statements on masking. First, they were unnecessary, then mandatory. From photos, we can imagine wee Tony proclaiming- “Look at me. I wear three!” Now, although he has declared that the vaccinated need not fear infection either indoors or out, masking should be continued. According to Fauci, people are not reading the CDC guidelines with a critical enough eye. He states that even though the federal agency did proclaim the fully vaccinated “safe from infection in or out of doors,” it did not specifically state that masks could be discarded. Indeed, he states that fear of going maskless is not irrational.

In a recent exchange with Sen. Rand Paul regarding U.S. funds being utilized for gain-of-function (read weaponization) of viruses in Chinese labs such as the one in Wuhan, Fauci loudly declared, “With all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect.” Days later, Fauci stated that the entire story of the virus development has not been revealed, and we should insist that all questions be investigated and answered, He further conceded that the U.S. may have contributed an 'insignificant sum' to unrelated viral research in the Chinese labs. I hope that clears things up for Sen. Paul.

A troubling recent story about the media’s healthcare darling concerns his interactions with the Catholic church. Fauci, a strong proponent of abortion on demand for not just the U.S. but for other nations at U.S. expense, ought to be anathema to Catholicism. Pope Francis, however, invited Fauci to address the Vatican health conference. At this conclave, he urged the Catholic clergy to use their pulpits to urge vaccinations for the ‘vax hesitant’ among their congregations. Fauci accurately contends that if a message ("get vaccinated!") comes from a trusted source, it will have greater impact. Undoubtedly, the source of this advice will not be mentioned during the deliverance of the “sacred” wisdom. One can almost imagine a future meeting of the Pope and the doctor with the altar-boy-sized Fauci tugging at the papal cassock and whispering, “Francis -- about this abortion thing…”

It’s time we consigned this pint-sized propagandist to the crossword section of the newspaper. Six-down clue: five letter word for pompous “expert” who is wrong most of the time.

Image: Pixabay