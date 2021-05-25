Biden administration to release Gitmo terrorist detainees but not January 6 trespassers

The Biden administration is set to release three terrorists from the U.S.’s Guantanamo Bay detention facility.

Saifullah Paracha, a former Al Qaeda bagman and terror plotter who met with Usama bin Laden in the fall of 2000, is one of the three to be released. Paracha also offered up his textile company for Al Qaeda’s use. He suggested that AL Qaeda might use his company’s containers to bring chemical agents like sarin gas—and other weapons of mass destruction—into the United States.

Uthman Abdul al-Rahim, from Yemen, is another GITMO detainee to be set free. He was a guard for Usama bin Laden and was part of the “55th Arab Brigade” at Tora Bora. Al-Rahim’s brother is a member of Al Qaeda, and some of his buddies were responsible for the bombing of the U.S.S. Cole in October of 2000.

Abdul Rabbani is also scheduled to be granted freedom. Rabbani is a long-time friend of Khalid Sheik Mohammed, a fellow GITMO inmate, and the principal architect of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 innocent souls and injured more than 6,000 others. He is thought to have helped KSM plan the infamous attack—and probably one or more previous Al Qaeda acts.

Photo credit: US Department of Defense

That Biden would allow this is revolting in itself, but coupled with the fact that his administration is still detaining some American citizens who strolled through the Capitol building as part of a January 6 “riot,” it is clear that America’s current rulers despise Americans—or at least Trump-supporting Americans—more than they do foreign entities responsible for the worst attack on American soil in history. Moreover, some reports allege that the January 6 rioters still detained have been subjected to what is tantamount to torture.

Democrats have termed the riot an “insurrection,” even though none of the alleged Trump supporters were armed and the only person shot to death was a diminutive female Air Force veteran and Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt. Some Republicans have noted that this would be the worst example of an “insurrection” in history. Democrats have opined that the January 6 Capitol riot was equivalent to “another 9/11.” The fact is that this is the worst example of an analogy in American history, a heinous display of contempt for reality and the loss of innocent life, two traits tragically characteristic of today’s far-left Democrats.

And yet, if those who took part in the January 6 riot are the equivalent of those who perpetrated the 9/11 attacks, why is the Biden administration releasing those behind the 9/11 attacks but not those who participated in the riot of January 6?

In truth, this would be like letting Holocaust planners and executioners go while still imprisoning citizens who walked thru the Reichstag carrying banners saying, “Bring Back the Weimar Republic,” and “Hitler Is Not My Führer.”

There is terror directed at the U.S. from numerous foreign entities. There are a handful of “right-wing” domestic terrorists. But the biggest and most existential threat to our way of life emanates from our own government. Our supposedly duly elected leaders.