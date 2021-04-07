Texas stats reveal Fauci’s failure at the scientific method

I think that few would deny that, in 2020, Anthony Fauci, the highest-paid bureaucrat in America, also managed to leverage himself into the position of the most consequential person in America. He had only to express a whim about the behavioral changes necessary to defend America against the dreaded Wuhan virus and America bowed down. In 2021, even though he’s proven to be consistently wrong, the all-too-powerful mainstream media still promotes him as an oracle. It’s doubtful that even Fauci’s latest muddled statements about Texas will change that point of view.

The scientific process is a simple one: The scientist posits a theory or hypothesis, runs a carefully constructed experiment that will isolate data relevant to the hypothesis, and then analyzes that data to determine whether it supports the hypothesis. However, for all the left’s loudly touted allegiance to “SCIENCE,” the fact is that leftists invariably theorize in advance of their data and, when the data fail to support the theories, they jettison the data, rather than the theories.

One would think that Anthony Fauci, a man who has spent decades of his life involved in scientific research, would understand how the scientific process works. As we’ve seen, though, Fauci seems guided by factors other than science, e.g, China’s concerns, the World Health Organization’s dictates, the ability to impose limits on American citizens, and the desire to eject Trump from the White House. On Tuesday, Fauci’s unscientific biases again came to the fore when he was confronted by the fact that everything he predicted regarding Texas’s new “no mask” mandate was wrong.

On March 2, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order ending mask mandates for individuals and limits on Texas businesses. Fauci instantly announced that Texas faced imminent disaster by doing this and that citizens should ignore the governor:

Asked what advice he would give to the states’ residents, Fauci said: “My strong advice to them would be to continue to implement the public health measures. Now is not the time to pull back. “The good news is that we have vaccines coming online, you saw the curve of the infections per day coming down, but over the last seven days or so we’ve reached a bit of a plateau where the deflection of the curve isn’t going straight down the way it was. “That’s a bad sign, we’ve seen that before. We’ve seen that last summer when we were trying to so-called ‘open up the economy and open up the country,’ and then we had that really big surge. We were going in the right direction. Now’s the time to keep the foot on the accelerator and not pull off because the thing that we don’t want is yet again another surge. “So I would advise the people of Texas and Mississippi to just abide by the public health measures that we talk about all the time: Uniform wearing of masks, physical distancing, avoiding congregate settings, particularly indoors, washing your hands frequently, we just have to keep doing that because we know it works.”

Fauci could not have been more wrong. With Texas residents released to live normal lives -- leaving their home, breathing fresh air, and getting back to business -- case numbers decreased, rather than increased. This shouldn’t have been surprising because it was consistent with data showing that, for the most part, the stricter the COVID rules imposed on people, the worse the states are doing.

At this point, if Fauci were indeed a scientist, he would have realized that his hypothesis was wrong, changed his mind based on the science, and changed his recommendations to America at large. But that’s not how Fauci rolls. Instead, he insisted that the Texas data (as well as data from other freedom states) is “confusing,” and launched into a bibble-babble of meaningless words to keep alive yet another failed Fauci fact:

Despite the failure of his forecast a month ago that Texas dropping its Covid restrictions would be disastrous, Fauci's now warning last night’s Rangers game could spark another Covid wave. pic.twitter.com/uNemd4FMZl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 6, 2021

Even without nailing down the reasons behind Fauci’s confused narratives, backtracks, errors, and pessimism but it’s enough to know that, at this point in the Wuhan virus era, the best policy is to ignore Anthony Fauci’s recommendations. As Groucho Marx perfectly said, “Whatever it is, I’m against it!”

IMAGE: Fauci confused by Texas data. Twitter screengrab.