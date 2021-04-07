My senator finally responds to me about Dems' transgender mania bill

In a previous blog post, I commented on the email responses received from both Democrat Virginia senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (2020 V.P. running mate with Hillary). I had sent separate emails urging them to vote no on H.R. 1, the For The People Act of 2021, and against H.R. 5, the Equality Act of 2021. Anyone still capable of critical thinking should realize that H.R. 1 will corrupt all future election results heavily in favor of Dems and H.R. 5 will reopen the bathroom controversy, ruin women's sports, and force Christians and others with strongly held religious beliefs to condone same-sex "marriage" or else.

Last time, I admired Senator Kaine's rapid response and his courage to put his position in writing in a detailed formal return email praising the merits of H.R. 1 (the enabling vote fraud bill) and giving it his full support. Kaine bragged about being a cosponsor of the Senate version of H.R. 1, attempted in 2019, that Mitch McConnell blocked. However, so far I have received no comment from Kaine about H.R. 5 and don't expect one after so much time has passed.

Until this April Fool's Day, Senator Warner had not responded to my opposing email about H.R. 5 (the woke gender equity bill), but it finally came:

Dear Mr. Stansbury, Thank you for contacting me regarding your thoughts on the Equality Act. I appreciate hearing from you on this important issue. I am a cosponsor of this bill because I believe in equal protection under law. While there has been much misinformation about this legislation, the bill aims to prohibit discrimination nationwide by adding sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity to other classes protected by existing federal civil rights laws, such as race and religion. The bill would ban discrimination in a host of areas, including employment, housing, public accommodations, jury service, access to credit, and federal funding. The bill would also add protections against sex discrimination in parts of anti-discrimination laws where these protections had not been included previously, including in public accommodations and federal funding. In many states, it is currently legal to refuse service or evict individuals simply based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. In the Commonwealth, it illegal to fire, not hire, deny service, or evict someone on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. The Equality Act makes important changes to implement these same protections nationally. At the national level, the Supreme Court recently ruled in Bostock v. Clayton County that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ employees from discrimination based on sex. This landmark decision ensures that members of the LGBTQ community have legal protections in the workplace. As we work in the Senate to meet the enormous challenges facing our country, your views and those of our fellow Virginians are very important to me. I am honored to serve Virginia as your United States Senator and I am glad that you took the time to send me your thoughts. Sincerely,

MARK R. WARNER

United States Senator

It is noteworthy that both Senators Warner and Kaine are proud cosponsors (one for each bill). That is a strong reason for them to dismiss any and all opposing viewpoints on their bills. Regardless, as I expressed previously, I cannot believe that these long-serving, powerful, and supposedly moderate senators can honestly believe that their self-righteous, eloquently worded load of lies will convince many Virginia residents to welcome these dangerous bills — but then again, it appears there are plenty in newly blue Virginia and elsewhere who have abandoned critical thinking for postmodern-era feelings. Anyone who has ever been married knows that it is nearly impossible to overcome emotion with reason.

It is clear that neither cares what I or many others think. Nevertheless, I will still recommend that both Warner and Kaine exchange their "Moderate Dem" badges for "Woke Radical Leftist" ones.

Image: Mark Warner via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.