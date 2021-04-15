Marching with George Harrison on Tax Day

It's April 15th and we get to celebrate another Tax Day in the U.S. Our return was submitted a week ago, so I won't be rushing to the post office today. As I understand, Texans got an extension because of the power outage in February. I did mine anyway. Why wait, as my late father always said about being punctual on your affairs.

Once again, I will remember that we need tax reform. We need to throw out the current tax code and replace it with a national sales tax or something that requires everybody to pay taxes.



In other words, the U.S. should be more like Texas or other states where the tax code actually helps the economy.



No income taxes and I'm marching with the spirit of George Harrison today.

"Let me tell you how it will be There's one for you, nineteen for me 'Cause I'm the taxman, yeah, I'm the taxman

Should five per cent appear too small

Be thankful I don't take it all

'Cause I'm the taxman, yeah I'm the taxman

If you drive a car, I'll tax the street,

If you try to sit, I'll tax your seat.

If you get too cold I'll tax the heat,

If you take a walk, I'll tax your feet.

Don't ask me what I want it for

If you don't want to pay some more

'Cause I'm the taxman, yeah, I'm the taxman

And you're working for no one but me."

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: Phillip Taylor